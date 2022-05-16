Dr Chris Fitzpatrick said issues of trust and transparency still linger over the new maternity hospital.

A former Master of the Coombe Maternity hospital is “not confident” clinicians based at the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will have “the independence they require”.

Dr Chris Fitzpatrick, who resigned his seat on the relocation board of the NMH project in 2017 due to concerns over ownership, said it’s “unbelievable” that government are poised to sign off on the €1bn project without reviewing correspondence between the Vatican and the Sisters of Charity.

Dr Fitzpatrick said that given the “history of the Sisters of Charity with womens’ healthcare in the State”, government should be obliged to examine all correspondence before signing off on the deal.

“The problem is still one of trust and transparency. We’ve gotten bogged down recently in complex technicalities and legalese. I trust the clinicians want to do the right thing but what I don’t trust is the convoluted governance of the site and I’m not confident the clinicians will have the independence that they require, despite all the assurances,” Dr Fitzpatrick said on Morning Ireland.

“We’re constantly told that the nuns and the Catholic Church have gone but I find it unbelievable that we’re poised to invest €1bn of taxpayer money without seeing the correspondence between the nuns and the Vatican regarding the transfer of the Sisters [of Mercy] shareholding to the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

“Are there strings attached to this? We’re told we don’t need to see the documents, that they're not relevant but poised to sign off on this investment; I think there’s an obligation on government to review these documents,” Dr Fitzpatrick said

The best way to allay fears around the relocation of the NMH would be for the documents to be made public so that people can be confident the new NMH is indeed a secular hospital.

“If there’s no problem in relation to these documents, then they should be disclosed. If there is a problem then we should see them.

“The way to allay anxiety in relation to this is to make the documents available. It’s unbelievable that the correspondence that made this site available for the development of this hospital is not being disclosed. There’s no real excuse to withhold them,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

The former Coombe Master said that the new hospital should be built on land owned by the State and urged the Taoiseach to initiate negotiations with St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to make the land available to the State.