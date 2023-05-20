‘I’m leaning in’ – Joanna McNally on turning 40 and feeling her best yet

Joanne McNally has said she is at her happiest and truly embracing life after turning 40 last week.

Speaking on the Late Late Show alongside her podcast co-host Vogue Williams, the Dubliner said the duo have struck a perfect balance.

The pair host My Therapist Ghosted Me, a hit podcast not for the faint hearted, where they speak candidly about their daily lives.

They have sold out a number of shows across Ireland and the UK including the 3Arena in Dublin, the SSE Arena Belfast, the Gleneagle Arena in Kerry and the London Palladium.

“It’s constant battle who’s in charge. All jokes aside, Vogue is very much in charge. Vogue is like the money woman, the businesswoman,” Joanne said.

“We’re like the female chuckle brothers. Vogue is now a full-blown comedian.”

But she added: “I think we both bring something different.”

Vogue said the pair wanted their audience to enjoy the night out and have fun. She said: “We’re very lucky with our audiences, they’re great craic.”

Meanwhile, McNally, who has sold out a record 69-night Prosecco Express tour at Vicar Street, has welcomed her latest milestone of turning 40 with open arms.

“I turned 40 last week, I’m leaning in. There was a fretting in my early thirties, but as the time began to come around, I think everyone has one identity crisis in their life,” she said.

“Forty is the new 20, freeze your face, freeze your eggs, get on with your life. Age doesn’t matter anymore but I had my identity crisis in my early thirties.

“So, I’ve done it all, so by the time I hit 40 I was almost like come on, I want the next decade.

“I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt. I’m in a relationship, there’s no denying adulthood in your 40s. You can kind of hide from it in your thirties. I had a bit of an arrested development situation.

“Not hugely domestic, lived at home for a very long time, bounced around different relationships, but then I was ready for 40.”