I’m in my twenties and I’ve been asked to put my life on hold - again

Like many of her generation, journalist Amy Blaney (25) has never met her work colleagues in person and is back living at home because of the pandemic

I haven’t spent this much time at home since secondary school, my social skills have hit the floor, and I think my dog, who sits beside me while I work from home is going to start talking back to me at this stage.

Dr Tony Holohan says we shouldn’t be going on holidays, and the vaccination roll-out is likely to be delayed for my age cohort. As a 25 year old, that is half-way to 50 as everyone keeps telling me, I’ve been asked to put my life on hold, again.

After I finished my Bachelor’s degree I jetted off to Canada with my friends with a two year work visa in my pocket. Looking back, I would have probably been better off staying in Canada.

Set up in Vancouver, I chose to come back to Ireland to do my Masters in Journalism, and then Covid-19 hit.

I distinctly remember the day Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday March 12 2020. I ran out the door assuming we’d be back in two weeks and raced into town to have a drink with my friends. Little did I know that would be the last time I saw the uni and most of my classmates.

Classes went online, and ‘open book exams’ became a thing. Albeit, trying to do a dissertation with no access to a library is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

I’ve missed two birthdays in my twenties. For my 25th I was planning on going away with my friends, but alas, that was cancelled, along with the gigs and concerts I was planning on attending.

I still haven’t received a graduation for my masters. My degree was sent out in the post in a brown envelope with a “postponed” email. I won’t lie, I was looking forward to donning the cap and gown with my first class degree and celebrating with my classmates. I’m sure it’s an experience missed out by parents too.

As we moved into our second lockdown in October 2020, I decided I wasn’t going to allow Covid to take my twenties away and decided to move to Brussels. After finishing my master’s I was offered an internship in the European Parliament to work in broadcasting, a personal dream of mine to work in European politics.

Although I couldn’t experience the real ‘Euro Bubble’ life and the hustle and bustle of the European Institutions in all their glory, I’m thankful for the amazing experience and the chance it gave me to meet other young people in their twenties who were all experiencing lockdowns in their own countries.

Coming home for Christmas was a challenge that unfortunately, a lot of people in their twenties couldn’t make, and many didn’t make it home for Christmas 2020. I was fortunate enough to be able to make the trip, but after quarantining for two weeks, we went back into a third lockdown and, before I had the chance to see any of my friends and extended family, off I went back to Brussels.

As someone in their twenties in a pandemic, I miss the social side of meeting people and making new friends as I move from college life to work life.

I think I’ll treasure nights out from now on, and listen to every drunk girl in the nightclub bathroom. I miss not being able to go for random drinks with my friends the most, because those nights make the best memories.

Now that I am back in Ireland, and lucky to be working. I think my generation who is finishing college and finally moving into the work place are missing out.

Those that are lucky to find work in the pandemic are working from home, which is strange. I personally have never even met my work colleagues in person, and most of my friends are in the same boat.

I have no idea what the office looks like.

What scares me the most is that I’m 25 years old and back living at home with my parents because of this pandemic.

So when I see those aged 50-plus receiving vaccinations and complaining that Tony Holohan won’t allow them to go on foreign holidays, it makes me cringe, because I feel I am also putting what is supposed to be the best time of my life on hold.