‘I'm here for one purpose and that's to raise some kind of hell tonight’ – Garth Brooks thrills his fans in Croke Park

Garth Brooks playing his first of five nights in Croke Park. Photo: Mark Condren

As Garth Brooks told his 80,000 screaming fans this evening, he had been waiting for this concert "his whole entire life."

And the air of relief and euphoria was palpable at Croke Park tonight as the country music sensation finally fulfilled his 2014 promise.

His devotees poured into the hallowed northside venue from all corners of the country, sporting cowboy hats and belt buckles as the gates opened at 5pm.

His loyal army had been eight years hoping to pay homage to the American showman on Irish soil - and they were going to savour every second of his seminal show.

After such a lengthy wait, half an hour more hardly seemed like a big deal. An announcement at 7.30pm was made over the loudspeaker to say there was a slight delay to allow fans to get to the venue.

But when he eventually took to the stage at 8pm, fans nearly lifted the roof with their cheers as he went straight into a rip-roaring rendition of 'Ireland.'

Showing off his 50lbs weight loss in a pair of blue denim jeans and a black shirt, he then performed 'Queen of the South', 'Rodeo' and 'The Beaches of Chayenne.'

At one point, he dropped to his knees and told his screaming fans how he wasn't there to talk about what happened in the past.

"I'm here for one purpose and that's to raise some kind of hell tonight," he said.

The packed crowd responded with a chorus of 'olé, olé, olé' as he wrapped the tricolour around himself and enjoyed the moment.

He told them they were "going to hear a lot of cowboy songs tonight" as he finally debuted his bespoke stage for his Irish stage.

A sprawling structure in the shape of a semi-circle with a large screen to the left and a stretching walkway, he gave attendees a performance to remember as he went from one monster hit to another including 'The Thunder Rolls' and 'Unanswered Prayers.'

Overcome with emotion, his relief was apparent when he told them: "You came back! I'm just going to enjoy this moment now."

For many attendees, it was also a dream come true for them to finally see the Grammy-winning star in person.

Cork woman Janet Egan, who was there with pal Tina Geary, said she was “like a child waiting to see Santy all day.”

And who could blame her, given that she had waited 28 years to see country music sensation Garth Brooks in person.

“I queued up for his concert back in 1994 in the Point Theatre. We had to queue at HMV for the tickets and I was next in the queue. Then they came down and went, ‘Sorry we’re sold out.’ I was crying,” she said.

She tried again in 2014 and again, she queued all night for him when she was pregnant and of course, it was cancelled. This time around, it will be “third time lucky” for her. “I can’t wait now, it’s going to be unreal. My favourite song is Baton Rouge but I love all his songs,” she said.

Marking their 21-year anniversary together was couple Kate Hanly and Eddie Harty, who had gotten the train up for the concert.

“It’s great to be here on the first night and we’re going back on the Limerick Concert train tonight. Someone was saying it’s like thousands for a hotel here now. I would love to hear him play The Dance because we’re together 21 years this week and that was our song when we first got together,” she said.

Many ticket holders had opted to get the train up to the concert and get the 'Party Train' back home again at midnight, given the high price of accommodation.