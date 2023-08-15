‘I’m heartbroken, she was one of my best friends’ – Tributes as woman (51) found dead in Co Limerick named

Gardaí do not suspect foul play in death

The scene at Templegreen in Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Gardaí do not suspect foul play in the death of a woman in a Limerick town.

The development came as detectives were briefed on the findings of a post mortem examination carried out after the discovery of the body of Catherine 'Ca' McCarthy Atkinson (51) in a property in Newcastlewest on Monday afternoon.

She was discovered unresponsive at a private dwelling in the Templegreen estate area of the Co Limerick town at 5.10pm on Monday.

Both gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene once the alarm was raised.

Desperate efforts to revive her failed and she was pronounced dead at the property before she could be transferred to hospital.

A full forensic and technical examination was conducted by gardaí at the property before the remains were transferred to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) shortly after 9pm.

A full post mortem examination was conducted at UHL today by the State Pathologist.

Preliminary results of the post mortem examination were submitted to gardaí early this afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious following receipt of the post mortem examination findings.

"Following the completion of a post mortem, gardaí investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in her 50s at a residence in Templegreen, Newcastle West, Limerick on August 14, 2023, will now be preparing a file for the coroner," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"Foul play is not suspected at this time."

However, the precise findings of the post mortem examination are not being released at this time for operational reasons.

A garda presence remained at the property throughout today with the duplex home cordoned off.

Gardaí will now prepare a file on the matter for the Limerick Coroner's Office for an inquest to be held next year.

The deceased - who has an adult child - was originally from the Ballinacurra Weston area of Limerick city but had been living in Newcastlewest over recent years.

Ms McCarthy Atkinson was a familiar figure around the Templegreen estate and Newcastlewest itself.

She lived in a ground floor duplex apartment in the sprawling estate on the outskirts of the busy Limerick town.

Neighbours and friends expressed shock at her tragic death.

The woman's beloved pet dog, a Jack Russell terrier named Milo, maintained a sad vigil outside the property.

Neighbours were looking after the little dog as it refused to leave the front door of Ms McCarthy Atkinson's home.

Several friends arrived to lay wreaths of flowers at the front door of the woman's home.

One neighbour, who asked only to be named as Rachel, said the deceased was a lovely person who showed great kindness to all her neighbours.

"I'm heartbroken - she was one of my best friends. We are all very shocked. It was awful to hear the news last night that she was gone," she said.

Another local said that Ms McCarthy Atkinson was known for her warm smile and how she had a friendly greeting for everyone in the estate.

"She was a really nice person - she always seemed to have the time to stop for a chat. Whenever I met her, she always gave you a smile and a wave," one man said.

Councillor Tom Ruddle said everyone in the Limerick town was shocked by the death.

"It is very sad to hear this terrible news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this most difficult time," he said.

"We want to send our sympathies to the family. Newcastlewest is a very tightknit area and everyone is very shocked by this."

Councillor Michael Collins said everyone in the community was left reeling by the tragedy.

He said Newcastlewest was a proud, tightknit community and everyone would rally around to support the family involved.