‘I’m going to miss her forever’ – brother’s tribute to Aika Doheny who died after allergic reaction on trip to Japan

A young Irish woman who died after a suspected allergic reaction in Japan has been remembered as someone who had a “constant smile” on her face that “lit up every room”.

Aika Caoimhe Doheny, who was in her 20s and from Kilkenny, had travelled to Japan on holiday and to visit family but became seriously ill earlier this month when she drank what is believed to have been a soya-based coffee.

Ms Doheny was a former student of Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny and was studying at the University of Galway to become a research assistant.

The student’s funeral mass took place this morning at St John’s Church in Kilkenny.

Speaking this morning, Aika’s youngest brother Cian Takuya said she was his “role model and best friend”.

“From the moment I was born and brought into this world, I’ve only known it to be a world with Aika. In the afterlife, I’m certain Aika is there for there is no one more deserving of eternal happiness. She is headstrong and hardworking,” he said.

“Aika often said I was like a miniature version of her, and I hope she was right as I want to be just as kind, caring and clever as she was. Aika wasn’t just my sister, she was my best friend and role model and I’m going to miss her forever.”

Her brother Paul Makoto said Aika was the “heart of the family”, and they will never forget the immense happiness she brought.

“Aika was a very kind person and was a very good sister, she took care of everybody, and she loved everyone. Whenever we were in trouble, she was always there for us, myself and Takuya were very lucky to have a kind and loving sister,” he said.

“We want to thank all the doctors and nurses in both Tokyo and St James’s Hospital and all the repatriation team that made it possible to bring Aika home. Thank you to all her friends and family for the messages of support.”

A number of Aika’s friends and family brought forward symbols to the altar to represent her life.

These included a picture of Aika with her late father Paul “to remind us that she is once again safely in his arms”, a Kimono to symbolise her love for her Japanese heritage, a DVD to represent how much she enjoyed the world of anime, a CD to symbolise her love of music and dance, a scroll to represent her academic achievements, her racing togs in memory of her achievements with Kilkenny Swimming Club and flowers to represent the love of her many friends.

It is understood that several efforts were made to ease the allergic reaction Ms Doheny had to the drink with the use of an Epipen but unfortunately the effect was limited, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tokyo.

Ms Doheny remained in intensive care in the Japanese hospital before she was brought home by air ambulance.

However, she passed away at St James’s Hospital in Dublin on October 20.

Her death notice on rip.ie read: “Aika Caoimhe, beloved daughter of Mayumi and the late Paul and cherished sister of Paul Makoto and Cian Takuya, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, grandmother Sachiko Wakao (Tokyo), aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland, Japan and the USA, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.”