I'm going to lose home, says bike tragedy wife

The wife of a man left with devastating brain injuries when a scrambler bike landed on his head in a park fears she could be made homeless.

Anzhela Kotsinian (43) has been keeping vigil at Ilabek Avetian's bedside since the accident in Dublin's Darndale Park in June.

But as she prays for a miracle for her husband, who is in a vegetative state in hospital, she also fears for her own future.

The accommodation where the couple had stayed since arriving in Dublin will not be available to her for much longer.

The public have raised more than €36,000 via a Go Fund Me appeal to help Anzhela, from Armenia, stay in Ireland to continue visiting Ilabek at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

She said: "I know about the homeless situation in Ireland and how hard it is to find a home. But I need help to be able to stay here and to visit Ilabek.

"I want to stay in Ireland, to be with my husband - that's all that matters to me.

"Nobody can say what will happen with Ilabek because his situation isn't improving.

"I have heard of brain operations in the US and Germany but they cost more than €100,000 and I don't have that kind of money and I don't know if it would work for Ilabek.

"But the way I feel is I want to try everything to help my husband, I won't just give up on him, I have hope. I want a miracle to save him."

Anzhela and Ilabek (39) had only moved to Dublin a little over a month before the bike tragedy.

They were sunbathing and Ilabek was resting his head on her legs when the bike landed on his head as it drove over a hill in the park.

A Garda spokesman said a juvenile male was arrested in relation to the incident in August and was later released.

"A file is expected to be prepared for the DPP. Investigations are ongoing," he added.

