‘I’m gay, vulnerable and brown’ – the reality of being an LGBTQ+ person of colour in Ireland today

Now an Irish citizen, Pradeep Mahadeshwar speaks about the decade he has spent in the country trying to find acceptance as a gay man

Activism: Pradeep Mahadeshwar highlights ‘sexual racism’ in Ireland through his art. Photo: Mark Condren

Azmia Riaz Today at 03:30