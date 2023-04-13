‘I’m facing eviction in May. I won’t be able to teach’: Teacher (31) on €52k can’t afford to rent or buy

Teacher Aoife Ni Chéileachair is facing eviction in the week that school closes for the summer holidays

Katherine Donnelly

After seven years in the same rented cottage, teacher Aoife Ni Chéileachair is being evicted in the week that school closes for the summer holidays.