'I'm enjoying Christmas in full colour thanks to cross-border eyecare scheme’

A retired nurse who was told she would have to wait years for an eye operation says she is enjoying a ‘full colour’ Christmas.

Teresa Black was speaking just a few days after her second life-changing cataract-removal operation at Belfast’s Cathedral Eye Clinic using a little known cross-broder scheme.

“It’s incredible,” she says, “I’ve realised I’d been living my life in black-and-white and now I can see in glorious multi-colour again.”

“And that was with just one eye! Now that I’ve had the second eye fixed, the results are out of this world.”

Teresa, now retired after a varied career as a nurse, educator and businesswoman, had her second operation just before Christmas, only weeks after the first cataract was removed.

A talented amateur painter and a keen member of her local Annascaul Walking Club in Co Kerry, Teresa is beginning to live life to the full again after was she calls ‘the fog’ of poor eyesight.

“I have been trying to recall when my eyesight starting to fade. I didn’t really become aware of it until I was changing my glasses regularly, unhappy each time,” she says.

“I thought my vision was fine – I would be a very outdoors person – cycling walking and mountain climbing. Sometimes I would wear shades. But I had noticed that things weren’t right.

However after a conversation with a friend in the walking group, she was told of his amazing journey to restored eyesight after a cataract operation.

Teresa recalls: “I did some research, and I had a few options. I could pay to have it done privately or join a very lengthy waiting list in Cork. My friend had been told he would have to wait years. Or I could travel to Belfast under this new cross-border scheme where the HSE would refund most of the costs."

Her local TD Michael Healy-Rae helped organise the trip to Belfast for the operation.

“There were 14 of us on the bus and it was very reassuring because we all had the same condition. The journey was great. We travelled on a Thursday and were booked into a hotel where the staff were amazing.

Teresa says the Government should be advertising the cross-border service so more people don’t spend years on waiting lists.

Cathedral Eye Clinic director Professor Moore said: “We are all delighted for Teresa. We know that the ability to see clearly again after a cataract removal is life-changing for patients and their families.”