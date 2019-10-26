The horrific final moments of 39 migrants who perished in a truck may have been revealed within a text from a Vietnamese woman telling her mother: "I love you so much! I'm dying because I can't breathe."

The horrific final moments of 39 migrants who perished in a truck may have been revealed within a text from a Vietnamese woman telling her mother: "I love you so much! I'm dying because I can't breathe."

'I'm dying because I can't breathe' - heartbreaking 'last moments' of refugee

The devastating message was sent by Pham Thi Tra My (26) to a friend, to allow a final and heartbreaking farewell to her mother.

The message sent from an account named 'daughter' was received in Vietnam at 4.28am on Wednesday morning, 10.28pm Irish and UK time - just four hours before the alarm was raised in Essex, England, when the bodies were found within the truck refrigeration unit.

"I'm sorry mum. My journey abroad hasn't succeeded," the text read. "Mum, I love you so much! I'm dying because I can't breathe...I'm from Nghen, Can Loc, Ha Tinh, Vietnam...I am sorry mum."

The account hasn't been accessed by Tra My since Wednesday, adding to the concern she is among the dead.

It has also emerged two more Vietnamese migrants are feared dead - a 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

The text message highlights the torturous moments the migrants will have suffered as they waited for death in the back of the truck in transit from Belgium to the UK.

Tra My's words are likely to ring out across the world for the plight of all migrants, as the thought of a young woman gasping for breath, unable to call the emergency services, illustrates sheer despair.

Meanwhile a man and a woman, who are believed to be Irish, were yesterday arrested in Warrington, England, on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking.

READ MORE: Migrant tragedy: Irish couple held

The truck driver, Mo Robinson (25), from Co Armagh, was still in custody last night after being held on suspicion of murder.

Tra My's brother Pham Ngoc Tuan told the BBC her journey began on October 3. She had instructed her family not to contact her as "the organisers" didn't allow her to receive calls.

"She flew to China and stayed there for a couple of days, then left for France," he said.

"She called us when she reached each destination. The first attempt she made to cross the border to the UK was October 19 but she got caught and turned back. I don't know for sure from which port," he added.

"My sister went missing on 23 October on the way from Vietnam to the UK and we couldn't contact her. We are concerned she may be in that trailer.

"We are asking the British police to help investigate so that my sister can be returned to the family."

Human rights activist Hoa Nghiem, from Human Rights Space, based in Vietnam, wrote on Twitter: "Her family is looking for help to identify their daughter among 39 people. Please help to find connection…"

Ms Nghiem made a direct appeal on Twitter to the British ambassador to Vietnam, Gareth Ward, and to various journalists in the UK.

The Vietnamese embassy in London has contacted police regarding the missing Vietnamese woman after it had been contacted by the young woman's family.

Inquiries continue into the deaths. Photo: PA

The BBC reported Tra My's family had to pay almost €35,000 to traffickers for her journey to the UK.

A family acquaintance told the 'Guardian' the family remortgaged their home to pay the sum.

The 39 bodies were found in a truck container at an industrial estate in Essex, having arrived in Britain about an hour-and-a-half earlier after being shipped from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

There are fears at least two more Vietnamese nationals who are missing - a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - are among the dead.

The brother of the 19-year-old told the BBC his sister called him at 7.20am Belgian local time on Tuesday, stating she was getting into a container and was turning off her phone to avoid being caught.

He had not heard from her since, but said a people smuggler returned money to the family overnight.

The man said the family of the 26-year-old who she was travelling with also received money back.

A spokesman from the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK confirmed they were in contact with Essex Police in regard to Tra My.

An international investigation is taking place to establish how the migrants came to be in the back of the truck and who is responsible for trafficking and for their deaths.

Initially, it was thought that the victims of the tragedy were Chinese nationals.

However, Essex Police had said that the "picture may change regarding identification" as the investigation continues.

In a statement issued last night, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said that: "The force will not be commenting on any speculation about the nationalities of those who have tragically lost their lives."

She said she would not be drawn on any further detail until formal identification processes have taken place.

Irish Independent