‘I’m delighted and relieved’ – Irish soccer legend John Giles to get coronavirus vaccine

Irish soccer legend John Giles (80) will receive the first dosage of the coronavirus vaccine tomorrow.

Based in the UK, he said he was “delighted” to get a call from the NHS that he is to get the vaccine as he fears if the contracted the virus, he would be a “goner”.

“I’m delighted and relieved,” he said on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live tonight.

Read More

As he has been cocooning since March, he said he is looking forward to getting out and about again - but most importantly, not getting ill.

“The main thing is I felt if I got this particular virus I'd be a goner. So it wasn't a case of getting out, it was hopefully to keep me alive with getting the vaccine.

"So hopefully I'll be able to get out without the fear of catching it. That was my big concern, still is at the moment,” he said.

He is to receive his second dose of the vaccine on January 5.

He said that as he has sons living near him and in Dublin, he plans to see them when he is fully vaccinated as all of their Christmas plans are now not possible.

“We had plans for them to come over for Christmas originally and have a big family party here but that hasn’t happened.

“That’s a pity, particularly getting to Dublin, because it’s very difficult getting there at the moment,” Mr Giles added.

Read More

Online Editors