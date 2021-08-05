Kellie Harrington celebrates her semi-final victory over Sudaporn Seesondee at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo. Adam Davy/PA Wire

Christy Harrington, pictured at his home on Portland Row in Dublin's north inner city, has spoken of the immense pride he feels following his daughter Kellie Harrington's progression into Sunday's Olympic boxing final. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

“WHO'S your man that went off into space, Elon Musk? We’re higher than him today – but without a rocket.”

Kellie Harrington’s father Christy is trying to describe what it feels like to have an Olympic medallist as a daughter after she triumphed over Thai opponent Sudaporn Seesondee.

“I’m just blown away, it hasn’t sunk in,” he said. “These were two athletes at their peak, they both gave it everything and the result could have gone either way.

"What was lovely was at the end of it, when the result came out, they embraced and Kellie said, ‘You could have got it, I could have got it’. It was just lovely to see that.”

The Harringtons’ home on Portland Row in Dublin 1 has become a mini-shrine to their superstar daughter (31), who left school at 14 and did her Junior Cert with Outreach before finding her true passion with boxing.

A flower box is painted the colours of the Irish flag and a placard has been erected on the walls of their home bearing hand-drawn cards from the children in the area, wishing her well and telling her that she’s their hero.

Vehicles driving past are constantly beeping and motorists roll down their windows to shout “well done” at her family, their faces beaming with delight.

Every square inch of their front window is filled with ‘good luck’ cards. A friend drops in a celebratory bottle of whiskey while this interview is taking place.

Mr Harrington says the neighbours have been “priceless” in their support for his daughter, who is now guaranteed at least a silver medal.

“Never mind us – they can’t wait to get her home,” he said.

Looking ahead to the Olympic final on Sunday – which will see Kellie Harrington face Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira for the gold medal and a place in the history books – her father says they are just going to “hope for the best”.

“The Irish flag is going to be raised at the last day of the Olympics. We were there for the first day with the Irish flag and we are going to be there for the last day. Bring it on,” he said.

Much has been made of the fact that Kellie Harrington comes from Dublin's north inner-city, but her father is quick to dismiss descriptions of the area as disadvantaged.

“First and foremost, this is not a disadvantaged area. This is a magic area and we have magic here, from all walks of life, doing very well. This is like they all got their Covid injection together, that’s what it’s like,” said Mr Harrington.

“Kellie is just magic. I call her the Portland Tiger so it’s all fallen into place for her.”

He and wife Yvonne watched the fight in their sitting room with sons Joel (24) and Aaron (27), while their other son Christopher (33), a soccer coach, cheered her on from Iceland.

Asked what it was like having an Olympic medallist as his older sister, Joel said they were “just like any other family” and described the 3-2 result as “razor-close”.

"Kellie will come home and two days later we’ll have an argument, and two days later we’ll be chatting again,” he said.

He has seen, first-hand, the sacrifices his sister made over the years to achieve her dreams.

He added: “Proud doesn’t even cut it. I feel amazing. I’m just genuinely happy for her. I’m buzzing that she has done so much for the community. But also as my sister, on a personal level, it’s so nice because it’s so deserved, knowing what she’s done and had to go through behind-the-scenes for the last 10 to 15 years.

“So many tears were shed with her and so many times she said to me ‘Will I just jack it in?’. She just never gave in and every obstacle, she always overcame it. She was absolutely relentless in her mindset and it’s got her to where she is now.

"There's so much about this area that’s excellent, not only in terms of its people but in terms of what’s on offer for kids, adults and Kellie now has shone a light on it.”

As for Sunday’s final, they will be watching it in their sitting room again as the hopes of a nation are pinned on Kellie.

She is aiming to become just the third Irish boxer to win an Olympic gold medal, after Michael Carruth in 1992 and Katie Taylor in 2012.

When it comes to mum Yvonne, Joel said she will be listening to the action “out the back, nowhere near the fight”.

“She doesn’t watch it. She's wrecked with her nerves,” he said.