‘I’m afraid’ – woman (64) reveals trauma of night she was pelted by 32 eggs as niece and nephew convicted

Mary Fahy, who was hit with 32 eggs, said ‘I can’t drive by myself anymore. I’m afraid to pass there without my husband or son being in the car’

Mary Fahy says she no longer feels safe walking near her home Expand
Mary&rsquo;s nephew and niece, Cathal and Michelle Connor Expand
32 eggs were thrown at Mary Fahy in her car Expand
The mess left behind in Mary&rsquo;s car after the attack Expand

Mary Fahy says she no longer feels safe walking near her home

Mary&rsquo;s nephew and niece, Cathal and Michelle Connor

32 eggs were thrown at Mary Fahy in her car

The mess left behind in Mary&rsquo;s car after the attack

Patrick O'Connell

A 64-year-old woman viciously pelted with eggs at close range through the front window of her jeep has appealed to her brother’s grown-up children: “For God’s sake … leave us in peace.”

Pictures that can be printed for the first time today show Mary Fahy sitting stunned in the egg-drenched interior of her Ford Kuga, yolk running down her face, after she was pelted with 32 eggs during the sustained and sickening five-minute-attack.

