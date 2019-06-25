Local residents and representatives were appalled on Tuesday evening at the mindless defacing of a statue to singing legend Luke Kelly.

'I’m absolutely sick in the tummy' - outrage at vandalism of Luke Kelly statue

The statue of the late Dubliners singer was vandalised with black paint sprayed over its eyes to make it look like sunglasses.

It was erected in January to honour the iconic musician who was born on Sheriff Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor Cllr Christy Burke said he was absolutely disgusted at the mindless vandalism.

"I spent 13 years trying to get it erected," he said of the statue on Sheriff Street.

"I’m absolutely sick in the tummy.

"I’m so disturbed to think of the thuggery and vandalism. It’s nothing but shame," he said.

Mr Burke, who represents the north inner city on Dublin City Council, said he was inundated with phone calls and messages from outraged local residents last night who were appalled by the idiotic act of vandalism.

He immediately arranged to have specialist cleaners assigned to remove the paint.

"We hope that CCTV will capture the culprits," he said.

"I know the community is devastated."

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan was also outraged.

"Where is the respect for Luke Kelly’s memory? Wanton disfigurement of such a bespoke unique sculpture as this is nothing short of sacrilegious," she tweeted.

Anthony Flynn, co-founder of Dublin Inner City Helping Homeless and a Dublin city councillor, also tweeted his disgust.

"Absolute ridiculous act of vandalism, mocks the memory of an inner city icon. Someone had to have seen this being done. Mindless and senseless, plenty of CCTV here."

