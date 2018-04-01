I'm a Celebrity... Get me into the Aras: Is Ireland about to get a celebrity President?

The poll to elect Ireland's next president will take place sometime between early September and November. That's if there is an election. When he entered Áras an Uachtaráin seven years ago, Michael D Higgins pledged he'd serve just one term, but that was then and this is now.

The poll to elect Ireland's next president will take place sometime between early September and November. That's if there is an election. When he entered Áras an Uachtaráin seven years ago, Michael D Higgins pledged he'd serve just one term, but that was then and this is now.

Under the Constitution, Michael D is in the unique position of being able to nominate himself for a second term. Should he do so, the political establishment might just throw in their lot with a popular incumbent who's proven a good fit for the role of figurehead.

Presidential campaigns cost money, and all sides are focused on filling their war chests for a general election that might befall them any day now. If Michael D opts to take himself off the pitch, all bets are on. Bookmakers are currently offering odds on a large field of undeclared runners, with strong showings for Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness, Fergus Finlay of Barnardos and European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly.

Panti Bliss may have a tilt at the presidency

So far, so conventional. All three have long pedigrees in and around the political inside track. So too Miriam Callaghan, but she has an X-factor the others do not. Miriam is a bona fide celebrity with her own ratings-grabbing chat show. Until now, that is. O'Callaghan is taking a break this summer from Saturday Night with Miriam. The rumour mill has it that she's clearing her schedules for a tilt at the Áras. If so, her path to the park is unlikely to be impeded by ex-yoof TV host Kevin Sharkey, who threw his hat in the ring this week.

Sharkey will find it a challenge to rally enough Oireachtas members or county councils to even get a nomination. Ditto Rory O'Neill, AKA Panti Bliss, who is being quoted by bookmakers on the back of throwaway remarks about how Rory and Panti would deliver a good split personality presidency. The right cutlery

Panti Bliss for president? The mere suggestion would bring some seething forth about bringing a noble institution into disrepute, and how this would never happen in bygone times. But we no longer live in bygone times. In three decades, the nature of the presidency, and the understanding of what constitutes fitness for office, have been transformed. We have gone through the looking glass, and one of the first to speculate that there might actually be another side was Marian Finucane. In 1987, she told an interviewer: "I'd like to be president. I'd like to live in the park. You could bring us anywhere. We'd know all the right cutlery and all that jazz."

Kevin Sharkey could be on the election ticket

She elaborated: "We'd be a different class of presidency. An open presidency. Lots of people invited into the Áras. We'd have great parties and we'd be terrific when foreigners came. I think we'd be splendid. But if I tell you all this, you see, they won't give me the job."

If she spoke flippantly, it was because such fanciful talk could only be taken as flippancy in a land where Áras an Uachtaráin stood apart as a Dickensian Satis House, home to a succession of male Miss Havishams.

It's tantalising to think that they - meaning we the people - might easily have given her the job. In those few sentences, Marian Finucane had more or less drawn up the campaign blueprint that put Mary Robinson in the Áras just three short years later. At the time, however, it's safe to suspect that Marian was speaking of another 'they' - not 'they' the people, but 'they' the political establishment. That 'they' had, despite endless denials, made the Áras a rest home where superannuated pillars of the establishment could see out their public life mostly undisturbed by the outside world. If the public had been given a say, this country would probably have had a celebrity president at the first time of asking. Dubbed 'The Lord Mayor of Ireland', Alfie Byrne was as shameless a self-promoter as the most day-glo exhibitionist ever to darken the Big Brother house, but he was hugely popular and many had him down as a shoo-in for the Áras in 1938.

But Fine Gael hated the maverick Byrne and Fianna Fáil feared humiliation at his hands. At this point we call again on the genius who gave us Alice Through the Looking Glass. Lewis Carroll is one of several people credited with the maxim that there are usually two reasons for doing anything - a very good reason and the real reason. The two main parties agreed there should be no election for our first president. The very good reason was that advanced by the Catholic primate, Joseph MacRory.

The cardinal dealt the decisive blow against the pro-choice lobby with his edict that an unseemly election would politicise a post that was supposed to be above politics. So Douglas Hyde got the job by dint of being a great nationalist and champion of the Irish language. That he was a Protestant was a bonus, allowing the parties to present the young State as a warm place for minorities. This charade was punctured when the leaders of FF and FG refused to enter a Protestant church for Hyde's funeral service. The real reason for putting Hyde in the Áras by mutual agreement was not to prevent the presidency being politicised, but to keep the spoils of office under tight political control. Of the 12 presidencies to date, five have been settled without any public by-your-leave. If Michael D decides he'd like to stay, that might soon rise to six out of 13.

Everything changed in 1990, when Mary Robinson's promise of a presidential makeover coincided with the establishment's hot favourite, Brian Lenihan, pushing the self-destruct button on not just himself, but on a system that had always been something of a rigged game. With the FF/FG duopoly smashed, it became a whole new game. The next time out, in 1997, the expanded field of five candidates included Chernobyl activist Adi Roche made an ill-fated bid for the leftfield vote by bopping on camera to folkie Luka Bloom. The next time the public was asked, 2011, seven candidates had scaled the formidable barrier of getting political nominations including Seán Gallagher, a familiar face from TV's Dragons' Den and the winner of RTÉ's celebrity slapstick series Lords of the Ring. This is all leading just one way, though hopefully not to a place where the race for the Áras comes down to the closing text tally in RTÉ's soft-drink-sponsored grand final of I'm A Celebrity, ... Get Me into There. Meanwhile, there surely must be times looking on at all of this when Marian Finucane must ponder what might have been...

Indo Review