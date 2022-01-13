| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I’ll tie myself to a tree to protect this nature reserve,’ vows Baron of Dunsany as he fights rail line going through estate

Peer opposes Dublin-Navan route crossing his wild lands

Randal Plunkett, 21st Baron of Dunsany. Photograph by: Fran Veale Expand

Close

Randal Plunkett, 21st Baron of Dunsany. Photograph by: Fran Veale

Randal Plunkett, 21st Baron of Dunsany. Photograph by: Fran Veale

Randal Plunkett, 21st Baron of Dunsany. Photograph by: Fran Veale

Caroline O'Doherty

A nobleman whose sprawling castle grounds have been transformed into a nature reserve has vowed to risk going to jail rather than let a railway be built through his estate.

Randal Plunkett, the Baron of Dunsany, is behind the country’s biggest rewilding project at historical Dunsany Castle in Co Meath.

Most Watched

Privacy