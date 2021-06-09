| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I’ll take whatever consequences come my way’ – climate activist Orla Murphy won’t back down 

Activist Orla Murphy (right) who was up on trial facing criminal damage charges Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Activist Orla Murphy (right) who was up on trial facing criminal damage charges Picture; Gerry Mooney

Activist Orla Murphy (right) who was up on trial facing criminal damage charges Picture; Gerry Mooney

Activist Orla Murphy (right) who was up on trial facing criminal damage charges Picture; Gerry Mooney

Caroline O'Doherty

The first time Orla Murphy got arrested, she sat on the footpath and waited for gardaí to be called.

It took almost an hour, she recalls, and when they came, they were low-key and considerate with her.

The second time, there were sirens, shouting, hands on her and bodies blocking her.

Most Watched

Privacy