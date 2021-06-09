The first time Orla Murphy got arrested, she sat on the footpath and waited for gardaí to be called.

It took almost an hour, she recalls, and when they came, they were low-key and considerate with her.

The second time, there were sirens, shouting, hands on her and bodies blocking her.

Her arms were pulled behind her as she was cuffed; her attempts to yell a slogan of defiance were stifled and she was frog-marched briskly into the back of a van.

That’s how a quietly-spoken 19-year-old from a farm in rural Co Cork came to be in the Dóchas Prison in Dublin for five weeks.

Orla, a member of the Extinction Rebellion climate movement, was arrested on March 19 after spray-painting slogans on Iveagh House, headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Read More

It was a response to a climate change speech Foreign Minister Simon Coveney gave to the UN Security Council which she said was, as her paintwork put it, “empty promises”.

She wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the place. Last December, she took a spray can to the Department of Agriculture and one of her bail conditions was that she stay out of Dublin 2.

Now she faced stricter conditions, avoiding Dublin completely and signing on at her nearest garda station daily.

She refused to accept them and was remanded to prison.

“The first 10 days I was in isolation which meant locked in a room on my own 24 hours a day,” she said.

“The isolation was quite difficult. When I had books it was ok but when I ran out, I tried to sleep as much as I could because your mind goes to weird places when you’re just left in there alone.

“I started laughing one day because I thought it was so insane that I was in prison.

“I never thought in my life that I would end up in this situation but then I never thought in my life that the world would be in this situation, in a climate crisis.”

She was later moved to a more relaxed area, Phoenix House, where inmates move around freely.

“It was OK. There were testy moments but you’d expect that when you put 12 women together in a house.”

Orla generated much curiosity. Many women in the Dóchas Centre have troubles foisted on them whereas she had gone asking for it.

“The first day I got out to the yard everyone was like, what the hell is this one in for?

“A lot of the women didn’t know anything about the climate crisis so it was really a nice opportunity to share that knowledge. They didn’t understand why I would put myself in that situation and go to prison somewhat willingly.

“Some of them were like, fair play to you and some of them were like, you’re an absolute idiot, so it was a mixture of opinions.”

Opinions are mixed outside prison too, she knows, although she says almost everyone is united in asking why she couldn’t find a different way to get her message across.

“I ask what should I do? They suggest, do petitions, email your TD, lobby, join a political party, do a campaign, do marches.

“I’ve been doing this for two years, I’ve done everything you’re suggesting and it hasn’t worked. Lots of other people have done everything you’re suggesting and it hasn’t made a difference.

“I’m not saying everyone should get arrested, but I’m hoping that by taking the more extreme action, other people might say, well if she’s prepared to do that, maybe I can at least join a protest.”

Orla was released after obtaining a loosening of her bail conditions – she must sign on twice weekly instead of daily – and is now waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide exactly what charges she should face and in which court.

She was arrested for criminal damage, with estimates of the harm ranging from €4,500 to €10,000.

If the higher figure sticks, she may be tried in the Circuit Court, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for the offence.

She can’t say she didn’t spray the paint – she livestreamed it on Facebook – but says she may argue she had just cause.

She was planning to do that last month when the December incident came to court but the case was dismissed as the prosecution was not in a position to proceed.

The dismissal was “without prejudice” so the prosecution could be recommenced in future, and the consequences of the Iveagh House incident still loom.

Orla knows that means there could be more prison time ahead, but says she’ll cope.

“There were different moments [over the five weeks], moments when I was scared, moments when I wanted to cry and was thinking what am I after doing, and moments of feeling trapped but most of it was, this is the worst thing they can do to me and I’ll handle it.

“I also felt pride in myself that I took a stand. I didn’t feel like a headless chicken, which is what I feel like outside sometimes.”

It’s been worrying for Orla’s parents. “They’re my family and they love me and they appreciate that the cause is just but they’re not such fans of the method,” she said.

She’s vegan and critical of the current agricultural system while her dad is a dairy farmer like his father and grandfather before him.

She said her background makes her avoid ‘them and us’ type arguments.

“The system needs to change but we can’t leave farmers behind.”

Prison meant Orla had to drop out of her film studies course, and uncertainty about returning to college.

People question why she would jeopardise her future when others don’t get opportunities.

“The ones who are the most privileged among us are the ones who should be sticking our neck out,” she replied.

“Let it be me rather than someone more vulnerable, let it be me who can take it.

“To use my privilege is to do everything I can to highlight this crisis.

“I’ll take whatever consequences come my way.”