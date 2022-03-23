‘I’ll never have one regret’, elderly residents’ delight at moving into new €10m social housing complex in Dublin’s Rialto

Elizabeth O'Brien, Mick Gorey and Philis McGlynn, residents of the New Dolphin Park development in Dublin's Rialto. Photo: Jason Clarke

For the first time in more than 60 years, pensioner Helen Lally can sit in her own garden.

Not only that, she can look out across the road to her former home at the Dolphin House flats complex in Rialto, south Dublin, safe in the knowledge that she is just a stone’s throw away from her friends and neighbours of many years.

"I’ll never have one regret for one moment,” she said of moving to the new €10m state-of-the-art New Dolphin Park complex in October 2020.

The 84-year-old grandmother is one of 43 residents of the apartment complex designed specifically to provide independent living for older people and she couldn’t be happier.

"It’s just lovely,” she said of the bright and airy ground-floor apartment fitted with non-slip floors, a walk-in shower and bathroom that can accommodate a wheelchair if needed and a large spacious kitchen and sitting room.

Her neighbour Fred Murphy (83) is also thrilled with his new apartment that replaces the tiny 1950s-era bedsit complex known as Dolphin Park that was formally situated on the same grounds that he called home for 16 years.

Now Mr Murphy has the space to entertain his three adult children and four grandchildren as well as socialise with his neighbours in the courtyard and Ireland’s first purpose-built community kitchen where he can have a cup of tea and teach his neighbours chess or just have a chat.

"I’m proud to have them come and visit,” he said, adding he is delighted to have a place he can socialise with his neighbours.

"You can meet people, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The complex is a joint venture between the not-for-profit housing body Fold Housing, Dublin City Council and the Department of Housing.

While tenants have been living there for the past two years, it was officially opened by Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and other dignitaries today.

"Today is a really, really good day,” Ms Gilliland said during the launch.

"It’s lovely to formally open this award-winning development.”

Mr O’Brien, meanwhile, said the complex is exactly the “type of regeneration work we want to see”.

"What we have here is good cooperation between Dublin City Council, Fold Housing and my department.

"The provision of high-quality housing for older people is one of the key priorities in Housing for All, our new plan for housing in Ireland and we want to ensure people can remain in communities that they have called home for many years to come.”



