'I'll never get over it' - Shrine 'brings great comfort' to mother who lost children in fire

Biddy O'Brien (32) fought for her own life for weeks in the St James's Hospital burns unit after the fire on March 8, 2017. It destroyed the small flat in which her sister Annmarie O'Brien was living on Kilcronan Avenue in Clondalkin.

Biddy had been visiting pregnant Annmarie, who was expecting a boy to add to her two-year-old daughter, Paris.

She had taken along her young children, Jordan (4) and two-year-old Holly.

At some point that night, a fire broke out in the corner of the flat, and the smoke is believed to have killed two of the children and Annmarie while rendering Biddy and Jordan unconscious.

The alarm was raised by others in the complex.

Biddy and Jordan were rescued alive but critically ill. Tragically, Jordan died within hours.

Biddy remained in an induced coma for weeks, having suffered serious burns to her body as well as smoke and heat damage to her lungs.

Her husband Jamie has since built a shrine to the victims of the fire beside her home in a small estate in Aughamore Lane in Shankill, Dublin.

The shrine is lit at night and holds photographs of the victims as well as some of the children's toys.

They are named on plaques on either side.

Biddy, who has severe breathing difficulties since the fire, has to take breaks when talking, managing a few words before having to stop and catch a breath.

"I take it day by day, but it's a thing you never get over," she said.

"Christmas is a hard time because Christmas is for kids. Every day is hard. You don't know what you will wake up to. It gets harder every day, not easier," said Biddy.

"Jordan and Holly were great little personalities. Jordan was going to work. He didn't like school. He was going to be a working man. They were two great kids with a lot going for them," she said.

"I find the shrine a help and a comfort. I go out to it a lot and sit there with my own little thoughts."

Because of her injuries, Biddy was in a coma for weeks after the terrible tragedy.

"I wasn't told Jordan and Holly were dead until seven or eight weeks afterwards," she said.

"I was asking for the children but the family were telling me they were at home and they were grand. It was a nightmare when I found out. It was like waking up to a horror film," said Biddy.

"Now I'm fearful of fire. It is a silent killer," she added.

Biddy said she has not been able to change Holly and Jordan's bedrooms since the fire, and in the living room one of Jordan's toy trucks is still beside the fireplace.

The fatal fire was the second major blaze tragedy to claim the lives of members of the Travelling community in two years.

In 2015, a blaze that ripped through units at a site in Carrickmines claimed the lives of 10 people.

