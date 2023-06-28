I’ll be watching, says Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin as talks begin on citizens’ demands for protection of nature

Chair of the Citizens Assembly on Biodiverity, Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin with, from left, TDs Christopher O'Sullivan, Brian Leddin and Steven Matthews. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Citizens Assembly chair Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has said nature is being used as a political football and action to save it is stymied by lobby groups and misinformation.

Dr Ní Shuilleabhain addressed Oireachtas members in her final official duty as chair to the 99 members of the public who spent much of last year preparing recommendations to halt biodiversity decline.

She vowed to remain an advocate for their work and to watch politicians closely as they took the next steps to make the recommendations a reality - or if they failed to.

“Officially my job has ended but my role shifts to being an advocate,” she said.

“Now that I have learned of the state of our environment and how much we depend on it for ecosystem services, for our heritage, our ecotourism, our health and wellbeing, our access to fresh water and air, I’m quite happy to continue to advocate.”

The assembly heard from 80 experts over nine months and compiled a report with 150 recommendations seeking much stronger supports for the natural environment and far greater enforcement of existing laws and safeguards.

In a foretaste of reactions to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, the recommendations were welcomed by environmental groups but criticised by farming organisations fearing curtailment of their industry.

The law was rejected by the European Parliament’s influential environment committee earlier this week.

Agri-business organisations lobbied intensely against it, running extensive campaigns claiming farming would be devastated and food security affected.

The European People’s Party, the political grouping to which Fine Gael belongs, replaced its more progressive members on the committee with conservatives to ensure the law was blocked.

It now faces a make-or-break vote in the full parliament next month.

“It’s quite worrying to see how private industry and well-resourced lobbying is using nature as a political football,” Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said of the rows over the law.

“We need to take a leadership role that listens to the will of the people and listens to environmental groups that are fundamentally making sure that the environment is there to underpin our food production systems.

“We need to make sure that we’re getting information on that and not misinformation.”

The assembly’s report has been referred to the Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Change which will hold meetings on it in the autumn.

Committee chair, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, said the aim was to bring an implementation plan to Government by Christmas.

He said it was important to recognise that the assembly reached consensus in its recommendations and that the political follow-up did likewise.

“The objective is to get political consensus and it won’t work unless we are reaching out to those that are sceptical, that are hesitant, in politics and across society,” he said.

His party colleague, Steven Matthews, chairs the Oireachtas Housing Committee which will also have a role in scrutinising some of the recommendations.

He said the assembly had done remarkable work and deserved a strong response from the Oireachtas.

“It’s up to us now as politicians to show leadership, backbone and real vision,” he said.