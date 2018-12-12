GARDAI are on the hunt for a man who made off with nearly €10,000 worth of donations after robbing two volunteers at knife-point outside a church.

'I'll be taking that, gentlemen' - two volunteers robbed of €10k in donations outside Dublin church

The shocking incident happened outside a church in Tallaght on Wednesday morning.

It is understood one man drove into the grounds of St Aengus Parish in Balrothery and committed the violent robbery.

During the altercation a man in his 70s received minor slash wounds to his arm before the assailant made off with thousands of euros worth of donations.

It’s understood that approximately €6,000 was to be donated to St Vincent de Paul (SVP) and €4,000 to the church.

Fr Ben Moran told Independent.ie that the two volunteers were getting ready to transfer the money to the bank but, as they reached their car, a hooded man drove up to the grounds blocking their exit.

"He just casually walked up to the men while carrying a knife and said: 'I’ll be taking that, gentlemen'.

"The volunteers naturally resisted, but during the struggle the assailant slashed one of them in the arm. He then made off with the cash and drove off leaving the two men in total disbelief.

"It could have been a lot worse - who knows what this guy was capable of? The injured man ended up in hospital and needed stitches, but otherwise he’s doing fine."

Fr Moran added that the money taken would have went a very long way for people in need.

"People in this parish are usually very generous during our SVP collection and go above and beyond in terms of donations," he said.

"Over the weekend, we were also collecting for our church and received a very generous sum of money from the local community.

"It’s such a shame that their hard-earned money has been taken away like this as it would have gone a very long way for those who needed it."

Tallaght councillor Mick Duff told Independent.ie that he believes that the man responsible must have done a significant amount of research before he carried out the robbery.

“This guy definitely did his homework and must have known the routine of these two men,” he said.

“This is a new low for our area. This money would have gone directly to poor and needy families – the thug that did this has literally robbed the bread from their mouths.

“I hope that as a parish we can unite in doing all we can to help overturn this loss and I appeal to anyone who has any information to contact Tallaght Gardai.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating a theft and assault at approximately 10.30am this morning in Balrothery, Tallaght.

"The injured party (male 70s) was robbed of cash by a male and received minor slash wounds to his arm from a knife and male made away with a sum of cash. Injured party was taken to hospital with minor injuries," said the spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are on-going."

