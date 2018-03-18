'I'll be crying for the day' - husband of missing Tina Satchwell on the first anniversary of his wife's disappearance

The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell has said he will spend the first anniversary of his wife's disappearance in tears.

Tuesday marks the first anniversary of Tina's disappearance from her home in the Cork seaside town of Youghal.

Her husband Richard Satchwell said that he is not planning on marking it in any way, but knows he will be very upset on the day. Speaking on Today FM's Sunday Brunch programme, Mr Satchwell said he does still believe that his wife Tina (45) is still alive.

"Honestly, knowing me, I'll just sit in the house and cry for the day," he said when asked if he will be marking March 20. "[I do have support], I can go into Fermoy anytime I'd like and sit down with people."

He continued; "Yes, the possibility someone hurt her is always there, but I do believe she is alive. "I know Tina, everyone who knows her would say the same.

"She's a fighter. You couldn't harm Tina without walking away without at least a few scratches on your face. "She's a fighter, she always was.

"I do believe she is alive."

Richard, who first met Tina 29 years ago, said he knows he has been criticised "for being on the telly more than Leo Varadkar", but his intention is "just one thing and that's to keep Tina's story out there," he said.

He spoke just days after gardaí said they have received new information on the case and are now considering new search areas in the hunt for Tina. The revelation came as gardaí ended a major search in a sprawling Cork forest after failing to find any clues during a 12-day operation to find out what happened to Tina.

A team of 60 personnel had been painstakingly searching Mitchel's Wood outside Castlemartyr in east Cork since March 5 without any breakthrough in the hunt for Tina. Gardaí staged a major operational review yesterday when the decision was made to begin winding down the forest search. Detectives confirmed that search was now over - but revealed new information had come to light thanks to the intense publicity surrounding the case and repeated Garda appeals.

"A number of items recovered during the course of this search will now be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Tina," a Garda spokesman said. "Gardaí would also like to thank members of the public who have come forward with new information which will now be investigated." Tina, who is originally from Fermoy, disappeared from her Youghal home while her husband, Richard, was on an errand to nearby Dungarvan.

When he returned, he spotted Tina's keys lying on the floor. Two suitcases were missing as well as items of Tina's clothing. Her beloved dog, Ruby, was left alone in the house.

The English-born truck driver also claimed €26,000 was missing. Last night, Mr Satchwell said he was "relieved" the Garda search had not ended with the discovery of a body - and he was still praying Tina would be found safe. He paid tribute to everyone who supported the search and anyone who contacted gardaí with information.

"I am still hoping Tina will be found safe. I will always live in hope. I don't want to go down the road of thinking the other way, because I wouldn't be able to cope," he said.

