IKEA to 'buy back' and resell old furniture

IKEA trialled the scheme last year in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Irish customers will be able to return some of their IKEA furniture for vouchers starting next month, according to the home service giant.

The ‘Buy Back’ initiative, which launches on November 24, will also see these returned items resold fully assembled in stores. The scheme is part of the retailer’s aim of becoming: “a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030”.

The value of the IKEA voucher will depend on the condition of the items customers are selling back.

“New” items with no scratches will net people 50pc of whatever the original price was, while “very good” items with minor scratches will get them 40pc. “Well used” pieces with several scratches will only get them 30pc.

Vouchers will have no expiration date to: “encourage customers to only purchase new items when they really need something”.

According to IKEA, anything that cannot be resold will be recycled instead.

Sustainability and healthy living is the defining issue to tackle, Hege Sæbjørnsen, IKEA’s UK and Ireland sustainability manager, said.

“All of our materials used in products will need to be made of sustainable and reusable materials by 2030” she said.

“We have many initiatives, such as of course the launch of the buy back and resale, recently we announced that we’ve stopped selling single-use alkaline batteries, [and] we phased out all our non-LED bulbs many years ago.”

The scheme starts a few days before Black Friday - a ‘holiday’ the company says it’s pushing back against.

“IKEA hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come.”

They added that in line with Covid safety guidelines, all old furniture returned will be quarantined and sanitised before being placed back on the shop floor.

Customers wanting to sell back their old furniture will just need to visit IKEA’s website, and submit their items for consideration. From there, they’ll receive an automatically generated preliminary offer and be invited to bring the fully assembled product to the store.

Last week, the group said it saw sales returning to grow this year after the Covid pandemic increased shoppers’ interest in spending more on their homes, a trend they believe is here to stay.

The scheme will also be taking place in 26 other countries. Over a year ago, IKEA first trialled selling used and refurbished items in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

