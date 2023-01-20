Ikea recall thousands of mirrors over ‘risk of injury’

Thousands of Ikea mirrors have been recalled in Ireland after a “risk of injury” was identified in Ireland.

There are 8,362 affected Ikea Lettan mirrors in the Republic of Ireland in which “incorrect material” was used to manufacture part of the product.

“Incorrect material was used in the manufacturing of some wall fittings. The fittings that attach the product to the wall can break.

The IKEA Lettan mirror affected. Photo: CCPC.

Whatsapp The IKEA Lettan mirror affected. Photo: CCPC.

“This leads to the product falling from the wall and a person in the vicinity when the mirror falls can be hit by the mirror, posing head injury, cuts and laceration hazards,” the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said.

The brand of the mirror is Lettan and the affected mirror has date stamps before and including 2105. The date stamp is located at the back of the mirror. The affected product was available for purchase from February 2021.

“Customers should stop using the product immediately and contact Ikea to order the replacement wall fittings free of charge. Proof of purchase is not required,” the CCPC said.