IFTAs 2023: Cat Deeley hints husband Patrick Kielty ready and willing to take over as host of RTE’s Late Late Show as couple walk red carpet

Sharon Horgan pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Lisa McGee with her award at the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Ross White, Tom Berkeley, James Martin and Seamus O'Hara with their award at the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Patrick Kielty’s wife has given a strong hint that her husband would be ready and willing to take over as host of The Late Late Show as she walked the red carpet at the IFTAs tonight.

While Kielty was tight-lipped about suggestions he is in the running to take the helm of the flagship chat show, his wife Cat Deeley slipped a hint in that they are both ready if he is called to the top job.

“Let’s see if he can get it and we should talk about it then,” she said

Kielty didn’t give anything away apart from to say The Late Late is “one of the greatest shows on the planet. Whoever gets it will be really lucky.

“Of all the stuff I've read and what people people are saying, they have to remember they are big shoes to fill.”

Later he joked there was “one for everyone in the crowd”, as he presented a section of the awards ceremony.

Kielty said he has been a guest on the show and witnessed the hard work Ryan Tubridy has put into his job. He said he had seen up close that Tubridy “knows his stuff”.

Kielty said he has presented live TV before and he knows it is a very difficult task.

Ms Deeley compared Tubridy to a “swan” who gracefully carried out his work on TV.

Meanwhile Sharon Horgan won best actress for the Apple TV comedy drama Bad Sisters, which was shot in Ireland.

On the red carpet Ms Horgan, who is busy writing the next season of the show, told Independent.ie, the recognition was “extra special” because the show centres on a “female ensemble”.

Sharon Horgan on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

“What’s going on next is in my laptop,” she said. “I was writing even on the plane on the way over. I can't really tell you as it would give it away but we kind of delve into the aftermath of what happens when you kill a man, you don't just get on with your life.”

She said Bad Sisters “speaks to all sisterhood”, whether they are from a big or small family.

Ms Horgan also gave advice to other women trying to succeed in the entertainment industry, or who dream of one day walking the red carpet.

“Just work really hard and that’s it,” she said. “It’s a really good time for female talent getting a look in finally. I worked like a dog for years and I kept writing and not taking no for an answer.

“The best advice is don't doubt yourself, just go for it.”

She said men tended to feel “we are ready to go”,’while women tended to “always wait”. “You don’t need to wait to be an expert, just dive in,” she said.

Ross White, Tom Berkeley, James Martin and Seamus O'Hara with their award at the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

The Oscar-winning team from An Irish Goodbye also won an IFTA and, as they took to the podium, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee yelped excitedly as she was having her photo taken, after winning her own gong.

“I’m just so delighted they won,” she said. Ms McGee said she felt so “lucky” to be a writer from Derry and to have had the opportunity to put her story on screen.

Lisa McGee with her award at the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Actor Siobhán McSweeney was nominated for lead actress for Graham Norton’s comedy drama, for her role in Holding.

She was also ready to make a political comment on the red carpet one day after King Charles’ coronation.

“I don’t believe in monarchy. I’ve been living in Britain on and off for 20 years,” she said.

“I have a great life there, but it’s definitely a place that confuses me. The monarchy is the main thing that confuses me. People don’t realise they are subjects.

“I believe in my friends who are British and the fact they are wonderful, kind, smart and not silly.”

Siobhan McSweeney arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Discussing her role in Holding, she said, it had sparked a “really interesting conversation” due to her sex scene.

It had brought up a conversation, she added, about “female bodies and how we expect tenderness to occur”.

“We all are capable of giving and receiving love,” she added. “The lie we tell in the media that love and tenderness only exists (for some) it’s not my experience or anyone I know.”

Actress Clare Dunne, who wore a beautiful royal blue Zara dress she picked up last minute before the awards, told Independent.ie she was “really happy with the reaction and the buzz” gangland drama Kin had received.

Dunne, who was presenting an award, said there had been no official announcement as of yet if the show would be back for a third series. But she was looking forward to hearing how the audience reacted to the final episode tonight of the second season.

Clare Dunne pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

She also revealed what’s next for her, including an aspiration to direct a rom com she is currently trying to get funding for.

“I’m interested in directing,” she said. “I directed a short recently. I enjoy writing and I’m writing my next feature, trying to get funding.”

The actor and writer said she was delighted that Irish film and TV was booming and most of her work either here or in other countries, involved Irish people, due to the clear “talent” in existence.

Brendan Gleeson, who also won best supporting actor for Banshees of Inisherin, said the Irish needed to “keep reaching”, as he accepted his award.

He earlier said he had been “looking forward to a reunion” with Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan, as the Banshees team, who have been doing the award season rounds.

Brendan Gleeson (right) and his son, Brian Gleeson, on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

However, the two co-stars could not make the IFTAs and Gleeson was left to champion the film. He said there was so much talent in Ireland but added that nothing could be taken for granted and hard work had to continue to keep focus on the stories coming out of Ireland.

Holding the gong afterwards, Mr Gleeson said: "It’s not that it’s Irish, it’s good,” as he explained the story has “emotion at its core”.

Anne-Marie Duff also received an award for supporting actress in Bad Sisters and thanked Sharon Horgan for being a great writer. She also thanked her “amazing parents” and accepted the award on behalf of all the sisters in the show.

Other winners included the team behind All Quiet on the Western Frontand director Frank Berry, for Aisha, a film focusing on direct provision.