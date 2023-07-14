IFA expresses ‘disappointment’ with RTÉ's Prime Time over cancellation of guest at late notice

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has expressed its disappointment with RTÉ’s Prime Time for cancelling an appearance by one of its members on short notice.

On Monday the current affairs programme aired its much publicised ‘Milking It; Dairy’s Dirty Secret’ report, which highlighted animal welfare breaches in the sector.

The airing of the show had been nervously anticipated by many in the dairy industry in recent weeks, with the treatment of calves a long-running concern within the sector in the wake of a huge expansion in cow numbers since 2015.

Some of the footage appeared to show workers repeatedly kicking young calves, and animals were also thrown from trailers on delivery into marts by both staff and farmers.

On Tuesday, Social Democrat Leader Holly Cairns raised the issues highlighted in the programme during Leaders’ Questions.

The Cork TD pressed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on what the Government was going to do about “cruel and inexcusable practices in part of our dairy sector”.

She described the scenes as “consequences” of the lifting of milk quotas in 2015, saying it had resulted in “an explosion in the number of bull calves” which had in turn resulted in the animals “being treated as a waste product, valueless and disposable”.

“This scandal is a direct consequence of Government policy that has pushed intensification and maximum production in the dairy sector,” she said.

“This failed model has also resulted in pollution of our pristine waterways, the degrading of our soil and an increase in our emissions.”

Mr Varadkar responded, describing the incidents in the clips as “repugnant”, and said they had been “widely condemned across the farming, dairy and industry sectors”. He also said an investigation would be launched.

Social Democrat Leader Holly Cairns.

Ms Cairns appeared on last night’s episode of Prime Time on her own and did a one-on-one interview with the programme’s co-presenter Fran McNulty.

However, in an internal message to the IFA National Council, seen by the Irish Independent, a member of the farming organisation said they had been contacted by RTÉ “yesterday afternoon” to provide a guest for a debate with Deputy Cairns on Prime Time.

“After considering the nature of the likely debate, we put forward Aine O’Connell, our Dairy Policy Executive. Aine has a PhD in Dairy science, has considerable experience of the national and global sector and is a member of the Department’s Calf Stakeholder forum,” the message read.

“When the press office went back to Prime Time, they declined to include her in the programme. Following this, IFA wrote to the programme registering our disappointment that, despite the short notice we were given, we had identified a person who could talk very knowledgeably on this issue, but the programme chose not to use her.”

In response to a query from the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for RTÉ said they asked Deputy Cairns to appear on the programme as she had “made a significant contribution to the debate” after the Monday’s programme aired.

At the start of last night’s interview, the Ms Cairns said it was “astounding” that “not the senior minister, neither of the junior ministers or anybody else is here from Government to speak about this issue because it is a very important time in the sector”.

RTÉ said no government representative and no member of Fianna Fail or Fine Gael “was made available to the programme team”.

Regarding the perceived slight felt by the IFA, the RTÉ spokesperson said: “We explored a wide variety of other guests in this context and spoke to representatives of a range of organisations, including the IFA. In the end it was decided that the issues were heavily political in nature and it was best to keep them in the political domain. For this reason and also because of time constraints, we decided to stick with an interview with Holly Cairns.

“We are very grateful to the IFA for offering to supply a spokesperson in this instance and we look forward to engaging with them on this and many other subjects in future".

Deputy Cairns told the Irish Independent that the matter was between the IFA and RTÉ she had “no comment to make on it”.