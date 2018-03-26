'If you're out there, just come home' - Friends of missing Peter Scully make heartfelt plea

Friends of a missing 48-year-old man have made a heartfelt plea almost one year since his disappearance, saying: "If you're out there, just come home. So many people love you".

Peter Scully was was last seen at his home in Fairfield Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow on April 2, 2017.

Almost a year has passed and his friends say they are still in shock. "It’s so out of character. You could set your time by Peter, you’d know where he was nearly any stage of the day," Peter's friend Dernaun told RTÉ's Crimecall.

Mr Scully worked in maintenance in Carrickmines Industrial Estate and spent a lot of his time looking after his ailing mother. "His mother’s life has just stopped" says Kenny, his friend of 20 years.

"Every time I go into the house she is just crying." His friends described him as a quiet man who keeps to himself but loves the outdoors.

"We used to walk from Greystones, along the cliff walk to Bray and back, on a regular basis," Kenny said. Despite extensive searches, gardaí have found no trace of Peter.

Dernaun expressed how difficult the past year has been.

"It’s horrible, it’s a mystery. We just want to find him. If you’re out there Peter and you’re watching this, just come home. So many people love you."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Greystones Garda Station on 01 6665800.

