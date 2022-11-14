‘‘If you stay put, you don’t know what you’re missing,’ says Daly ,’ says former Virgin Media presenter Anna Daly ahead of new RTÉ show

TV PRESENTER Anna Daly spent 12 years getting up at ungodly hours to anchor early-morning shows on Virgin Media, before suddenly announcing she was leaving the station in August 2021.

But far from taking a step back from the media spotlight, she recently started working with rival broadcaster RTÉ.

The 45-year-old said her dream gig would be fronting her own chat-show.

“I think that when you’re managing your own diary, saying ‘no’ to things is as liberating as saying ‘yes’ sometimes. It’s empowering and then when the project comes along that is really right for you, it’s that gut thing. It feels right,” she said.

“I’ll look at anything. I would love to do some kind of chat-show down the line. I like talking to people and shining the light on someone else. So shows that fit that mood and tone would really work for me in the future.

“Angela Scanlon’s new show is great. It’s a lovely show and has a really fun vibe to it and they’re lucky in that they have a great mix of guests. It’s really well done.”

She spent a decade juggling early starts on Virgin Media’s breakfast TV with caring for her three young boys, James (11), Euan (9) and Rhys (6).

But she’s now keen to embrace any new opportunities that come her way with RTÉ.

“I was in Trinity College Dublin recently and they asked me to give an advice talk to their students. One of the things I told them was don’t get afraid to challenge yourself and don’t get too comfortable in a job.

“You should push yourself out of your comfort zone as you don’t know what opportunities you are missing out on. I would never have been approached to do these (RTÉ) shows had I stayed put. My only regret is not doing it sooner, but there’s no point in thinking like that.

“A lot of the skillset taken from breakfast television – where you learn to go from these very heavy, sad interviews to the frivolous fashion bit – that’s a skill in itself. Learning to do those tricky segues, that’s transferred nicely into shows like these as well.”

Last May she fronted a three-part RTÉ show Hospital Live alongside Philip Boucher-Hayes. Set in Dublin’s St James’s Hospital, it featured real-life stories from medical facilities around the country.

Clearly impressed with Daly, RTÉ bosses chose her to host its three-part series Future Island which will run alongside its Science Week which started yesterday. Featuring a mix of live studio guests and demonstrations, it will cover topics such as sustainability, health innovations, climate change and energy issues.

Daly compared it to BBC’s long-running science show Tomorrow’s World and she said she was “there to ask the punters’ questions”.

“I said at the start, ‘I want to do TV projects that are interesting and engaging and fun, where we learn new things’. So this ticks that box perfectly for me,” she said.

“Managing your own diary and being able to say ‘yes’ to projects you’re really interested in is so important to me.”

The show will be broadcast live from the UCD Science Building and air from tomorrow until Thursday.