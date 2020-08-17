'If you see it, call it out' - Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu on 'brave' woman allegedly racially abused and pushed into canal

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has called for increased garda efforts into preventing racially motivated crimes after a woman was reportedly racially abused before being pushed into Dublin's Royal Canal by a gang of youths over the weekend.

Ms Chu hailed Xuedan (Shelley) Xiong, who lives in Castleknock, as a "brave woman" for standing up to the gang who allegedly shouted racist remarks at her before pushing her into the water on Friday evening.

A gardaí investigation into the alleged attack on Ms Xiong is now underway after a video appearing to show the incident was shared on social media by one member of the group.

Expand Close

Whatsapp Xuedan Xiong is seen being pushed into the canal. Photo: RTÉ

"I have to say, she's a brave woman so fair play to her. I have reached out to her and I'm hoping to speak to her this evening or tomorrow," Ms Chu told RTÉ's Drivetime.

"Anyone that is being verbally abused like that, fair play to them for standing up to it but I also think that is also the job of the bystanders as well. There is no such thing as the innocent bystanders. If you see it you call it out. I think in terms of prevention that's what we all need to do. "

Ms Chu said she will be contacting the Garda Commisioner this week about the progress of community crime prevention programmes rolled out across Dublin.

She added: "We need enforcement but we also need prevention and to have that you need the programmes in place where gardai work hand in hand with various communities, and the youth in the community as well to see what can be done when it comes to tackling anti-social behavior, when it comes to tackling crime in the area as well."

The Lord Mayor said the Chinese community in Ireland and in other parts of the world have experienced blame for Covid-19 which has resulted in an increase in racially motivated attacks.

"I don't think it's just in Ireland, to be honest, I think across the board. Since Covid happened, what you had was this blame towards people of Asian heritage, especially Chinese people," she said.

"I have friends within the Chinese community that have been vocal about how since Covid started that, especially through a couple months of lockdown is that people are quite angry and they want someone to blame so they blame Chinese people.

"I've had people come into my mom's restaurant wanting to order a serving of coronavirus before they ran away. So, and in those cases people thought that was funny but there's nothing funny about it."

Online Editors