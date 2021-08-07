Jennifer Aniston said it was "unfortunate" she had to "lose" unvaccinated people from her "weekly routine".

Jennifer Aniston has clarified why she has recently “lost” people who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 from her “weekly routine”.

Aniston, one of the most famous actors in the world, largely for her portrayal of Rachel in ‘Friends’, described it as “unfortunate” that she will not have some people around her anymore.

She told magazine InStyle: “There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame.

“I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day.

“It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” Aniston said.

The interview caused a stir among Aniston’s many fans, with some wondering why she was so worried about being around unvaccinated people when she herself was vaccinated.

Aniston then took to Instagram to explain her position on the matter.

"Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," she posted on the social media platform on Thursday.

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die.

"But I can give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

Vaccine hesitancy has been an issue in the United States, where the Delta variant’s spread has seen case numbers rocket to levels seen only previously last winter.

Roughly one in nine adults in the US are described as ‘vaccine hesitant’ but this figure rises to 25pc in Wyoming and one in five adults are hesitant to receive the vaccine in many other states, including West Virginia, North Dakota and Alaska.

The research from the US Census Bureau does indicate that vaccine hesitancy is on the decline as more and more Americans receive the jab, with overall hesitancy falling from 21.6pc in January to 10.8pc in early July.

