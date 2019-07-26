Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has had no contact with John Delaney since the former FAI CEO went on gardening leave from the association.

'If you ask anymore you're going to get an even worse stare!' - Mick McCarthy not allowed contact with John Delaney

Delaney orchestrated the deal to bring McCarthy back to Ireland for his second stint in the manager's chair last November.

And when asked yesterday if he had any contact with Delaney since March, McCarthy was forthright in his response.

"You know full well - and if you're being mischievous - I'm not allowed have any contact with him or he I, so that's your answer.

"If you ask anymore about it, you're going to get an even worse stare," joked McCarthy, speaking at Trim Celtic's ground as part of the FAI's Festival of Football.

"I have answered you and if you want to talk about football, fine, if not...."

FAI president Donal Conway. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, FAI president Donal Conway acknowledged concerns among the association's staff over their job security - but said he never mentioned redundancies.

Concern among the FAI's 206 staff was heightened after comments Mr Conway made at last week's EGM. When questioned about job cuts, he said: "It's not something absolutely that's signed off on yet."

Unionised Siptu members deemed his comments to be a "casual threat to the livelihoods of hard-working staff".

However, speaking to the Irish Independent yesterday, the FAI president said that he didn't mention the word "redundancy" at any point.

"I'm not actually sure how many staff members are represented under that [union] banner, but I understand their concerns about their job security," he said. "That's why we're working hard to put a financial strategy in place that secures the association and its staff.

"And when we get that over the line we'll talk to our staff because I'm very conscious we have a duty of care to them," he added. "I never mentioned the word redundancy at any time."

The FAI's unionised staff have stated that they want Mr Conway and Noel Fitzroy to withdraw their nominations for the respective roles of president and vice-president of the association. Both officers are running for re-election at the association's AGM tomorrow.

But Sport Ireland has said it will consider reinstating Government funding only when there's a full clear-out of FAI board members who worked around the table with deposed former chief John Delaney.

