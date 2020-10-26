If the church doesn’t honour women and LGBTI people, it will ‘be lost’ in the next generation - McAleese

If the Catholic Church fails to honour the “full equality and equal dignity” of women and LGBTI people, it will “be lost” in the next generation, according to former President Mary McAleese.

She also said that there is a “building up of momentum” to change within the church.

Her comments come after Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same sex couples in recent days, in a watershed moment for the Catholic Church.

Speaking with Mary Kennedy on Tuesday’s episode of Senior Times podcast, sponsored by Independent.ie, Doro and Expressway, Ms McAleese said that she feels the “wheels of a momentum growing” within the church.

“I think that there is a momentum growing now. I feel the wheels of a momentum growing.

“I’m not saying that it is now in first gear or anywhere near first gear, but certainly there is a building up of momentum,” she said.

“The church of the future, the Catholic Church of the future, if it fails to address these issues, if they fail to honour the full equality and equal dignity of women, if they fail to honour the full equality and equal dignity of LGBTI people, it’s going to be lost, it will be lost probably in the next generation.”

She said that even though it’s “very disappointing” when the Church falls short of the mark, she has stayed because she wants to “nudge it towards difference”.

“What hold me in the Church is a determination that a church that is so influential in the world, which it is, in so far as their teaching, contradicts the idea of a loving god, excludes women, excludes LGBTI, and in particular, forces young LGBTI people into the most awful tragic personal circumstances of feeling lost and alone and oppressed in this church,” she explained.

“I just want to be able to do what I can while I can and have breath to be able to nudge it towards a difference.”

She also described her joy that her son Justin, who is gay, grew up in a household which was free of homophobic comments and surrounded by campaigns for marriage equality.

“Thank God Justin grew up in a house where he never heard so many young people do homophobic comments, no matter how throwaway, no matter how deliberate. He always was in a house where there were gay people in and out, we were always licking envelopes for the next campaign,” she remembered.

The former president recalled a touching moment at last year’s Pride parade when she saw her grandson wearing rainbow gear, marching in Dublin’s parade.

“And to see my little three year old grandson with his rainbow sunglasses and his rainbow t-shirt and his rainbow flag at the head of that march at Croke Park, I was so proud,” she said.

Online Editors