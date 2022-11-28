Sean Quinn was Ireland’s richest man, and the 177th richest man on the planet.

Yet in his own words at the height of his wealth in 2003, Quinn said: “It’s a very peculiar thing, money. Money is a piece of piece of paper, what does it do for you?

“You don’t bring it to the grave with you, you bring your reputation to the grave.”

Those words may have come back to haunt him as an explosive new three-part documentary Quinn Country reveals.

The opening instalment aired on Monday night on RTÉ One, with the series charting his rise from the son of an illiterate farmer from Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, to the so-called ‘reclusive billionaire’ who lost it all.

The three-part documentary, consisting of three hour-and-a-half-long episodes, consists of fresh interviews with Quinn and his wife Patricia, as well as contributions from commentators such as Ian Kehoe and Fintan O’Toole and author Colm Toibin, and former IBRC chairman and Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes.

The programme kicked off with Quinn reclining in the sprawling mansion near Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, where he lives today, stating: “There’s achievers in life and there’s destructors in life. I’m one of the achievers.”

Despite losing his vast fortune and questions surrounding the campaign of intimidation against former Quinn executives who took over the running of his companies – including the 2019 abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney – he remains defiant.

As the documentary wove in images of signs posted locally of Mr Lunney’s £345,000 annual salary, burnt-out cars and archive recordings of news coverage of assaults, vandalism and bullets in the post, Quinn says: “It’s hard to believe that it’s your own people that you’ve worked for for 25 years doing it to you. It’s just hard to believe.

“And then to turn around now and blame us for criminal activity and abducting Kevin Lunney, it’s beyond comprehension, that your own staff, your friends, your neighbours would do it to you.”

Quinn also insists that he didn’t take losing his empire lying down.

“I would accept the fact that I’ve been critical about them, and some of the truths that I’ve told about them would have created a toxic climate,” he said.

“If telling the truth is an incitement to hatred, then I’m guilty.”

Using archival images from his youth and childhood and aerial footage of what was once his vast holdings of factories and land on the Cavan-Fermanagh border, the first part of the three-part series traced Quinn’s roots as a school drop-out – or as he puts it “the dunce who stayed at home milking the cows” - until he realised that life on the farm wasn’t for him.

“I suppose I was too greedy,” he said. “I was just looking for cash all the time and farming was too slow for me.”

He is interviewed driving along, pointing out former businesses and land he amassed in the area over a 30-year period, stating: “I never expected it would be owned by someone else but that’s the way it is.”

The opening segment traces his rise to success during the Troubles as violence tore apart the border region, and his strong connection to his local community, including his local GAA club where he played football, noting: “What football would have taught was, of course, it could be a hard life and you have to be resilient.”

Illustrating his instinct for business, he recounted a meeting with Albert Reynolds in the Longford Arms Hotel, at which the quarry owner admitted to Bertie Ahern that he didn’t yet know how to make cement.

Quinn recalled: “I said ‘what it’s made of? and he said ‘stone and shite’ and I said ‘we have stone and shite.”

Fast forward to his growing business interests in the area by the mid-1980s, including a controversial cement factory in which it was reported that he funded local opposition to a rival cement factory trying to set up in the area – and he responded: “Everything’s fair in love and war.”

As his empire continued to grow, with local factories manufacturing roofing tiles, cement block and glass, Quinn is asked if he invests by instinct or research, to which he replies: “Mainly by instincts. If I see something good and I like it, I buy it.”

In a 1992 interview with RTÉ after he built the opulent Slieve Russell Hotel adjacent to his mansion in Co Cavan, he is depicted as the local, homespun hero as opposed to the ostentatious and self-promoting Celtic Tiger cubs of the era.

“I consider myself as a captain. We’re a team, were 500 or 600 players and I’m the captain of the team,” he said.

Quinn also revealed that he felt his best investment was establishing Quinn Direct insurance, which he described as being so profitable “it was unreal”.

But by 2005, he appears to have been lured by the trappings of wealth, with a private jet and mansions. He is snapping up prestigious properties in Prague, Krakow, Moscow, Kiev and elsewhere around the world as a property portfolio for his five children who would be given a vast legacy the likes of which had not been seen in Ireland before.

But as writer Colm Toibin, author of Walking Along the Border said of a meeting with Quinn: “One item on his desk was going to be his future”, in reference to the Financial Times.

The newspaper, he believes, was the beginning of his downfall when he started to invest in stocks and shares.

“He didn’t know that and I didn’t know that [at the time],” Toibin said.

The first instalment closes with the dying days of the Celtic Tiger and the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank, with whom Quinn had heavily invested and ultimately led to his downfall.

Ironically, he said he “saw a lot in common” with the bank’s former chairman, the late Sean Fitzpatrick, and its disgraced CEO David Drumm.

“I was impressed with Sean Fitzpatrick [and David Drumm]. I thought they were two good operators. I was always very impressed with what I saw and heard,” he said.

“I thought they were doing all the right things. They were ambitious and growing fast,” he said.

But in hindsight, he said: “We took money out of good companies. I foolishly – I’m not going to blame anyone else – put the money into Anglo.”

Quinn Country continues on Tuesday and Wednesday night on RTE One at 9:35pm and on the RTE Player.