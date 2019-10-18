If North's politicians work together there'll be Border poll within a decade, says Bertie Ahern

A border poll is now likely within a decade if political parties can learn to work together, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said.

Mr Ahern, who was a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement, said those involved in the 1998 negotiations believed a unity referendum would have been held by now.

However, a lack of political stability in the region has meant the issue has never really worked its way on to the agenda.

Speaking on Independent.ie's 'Floating Voter' podcast, Mr Ahern said: "Somewhere in the next decade you'll probably see a Border poll.

"You probably would have had a Border poll now if you had a stable executive and Assembly working. You're not going to get any Border poll as long you've no executive working."

He said Sinn Féin had let down people who want a united Ireland by not properly engaging with the intent of the Good Friday Agreement.

"What was envisaged was that it [a Border poll] would probably arise in the first 10 years. The only reason it didn't arise is because the executive was stop-start.

"It would be hard to believe that you don't get that vote in eight years' time, it'll be 30 years since the Good Friday Agreement," Mr Ahern said.

He believes that the latest Brexit deal offers a big opportunity for the North to enjoy "the best of both worlds".

"If Northern Ireland handles this right they will do very well, but they need political stability," he said.

Acknowledging that the new arrangement is similar to that negotiated by Boris Johnson's predecessor, the ex-Fianna Fáil leader added: "I do feel sorry for Theresa May. The difference is she didn't have the skills of being able to sell it. I assume the huge effort they will do is square off the DUP between now and Saturday."

Asked about the possibility of elections in the UK and Ireland as a result of the Brexit deal, Mr Ahern said it was hard to see Mr Johnson's Conservatives losing.

However, he refused to predict the result of a Dáil election, saying Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were neck and neck.

Mr Ahern, who won three elections, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would struggle to win a November election as he had "kind of nailed himself on a number of fronts".

"He wanted the year extension. He has said summer. The Budget does not end until the legislation is through," he said.

However, he cautioned that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin should not try to stage an early spring election as many in his party would like.

"If Fianna Fáil go for a February election, they have definitely lost their marbles in my view," he said.

"It will always be a bigger advantage going for brighter days and bigger days."

On the same podcast, Simon MacAllister, a partner in EY's Transaction Advisory Team, said the uncertainty was still there despite the UK's deal with the EU.

"In the private sector there is very low readiness for Brexit, particularly a no-deal Brexit.

"I don't think life will just go on. It is just a backstop we're talking about.

"Businesses are still where they are from last week, not sure what they've to plan for," he said.

