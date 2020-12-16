‘If Northern Ireland was a football team the manager would be sacked’- Dr Scally heavily criticises UK Covid approach

Dr Gabriel Scally has heavily criticised Northern Ireland’s approach to Covid-19, saying he believes its Health Minister should resign and that if it was up to him he would “change the team.”

In a tweet posted today, Dr Scally said that “disaster looms” for Northern Ireland.

He wrote: “The handling of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland beggars belief.

“The health service is on the brink of being overwhelmed, but efforts to prevent growth in cases have been relaxed. Shops, coffee shops, restaurants and bars serving food all open. Disaster looms.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne about Northern Ireland’s current situation, Dr Scally said he’s “lost for words about how bad it is and how bad it’s been managed.”

He added: “The UK approach, including Northern Ireland, and Northern Ireland is absolutely one of the worst in the UK, it’s a reactive approach.

"They wait to see how it’s going and then the numbers grow, the admissions grow, the deaths grow and then they act.

“There is not a preventative approach, there is no public health approach in Northern Ireland and the contact tracing is minuscule compared to the contact tracing that goes on in the Republic and even that could be bettered.

"It is just a dreadful abdication of responsibility.”

The Belfast-native added that if Northern Ireland was a football team, its manager would be sacked.

“If Northern Ireland was a football team well the directors would have sacked the manager and be replacing the coaching staff,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Health Minister Robin Swann should resign, Dr Scally said: “I personally would, I think given where Northern Ireland is yes, I would change the team and I would put some public health people on the team maybe.

“This is a public health emergency with no public health leadership.”

Dr Scally later said he believes Health Minister Stephen Donnelly should be helping the north wherever possible.

Earlier this morning, Donnelly said “as always” Ireland will help the North with regards to healthcare capacity if it would be of use to them.

Northern Ireland is experiencing a major surge in its hospital capacities, at one point last night 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside Antrim Area Hospital, while inside, 43 more patients were waiting for an emergency bed.

Wendy Magowan, Director of operations at the Northern Trust, said that thankfully this morning there are no ambulances waiting outside but people are still awaiting admission to wards.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she said: “I am delighted to say we don't have any ambulances outside Antrim Emergency Department today which is fabulous news.

"However, we do still have 43 people in the emergency room who are awaiting admission to the wards, so whilst it has improved dramatically overnight we are still starting off this morning with a very low baseline.

"It is (very stressful) the patients are in single rooms and they are being looked after very well but the staff is stretched very very thinly when they are looking after basically two wards of patients and running an emergency department.”

Speaking on the same programme, Minister Donnelly said that the situation is “very serious” in the North and that the Republic will help if needed.

"The situation is very serious, their rate of infection is four times higher than it is in the south and obviously we have all seen those very serious reports of the ambulances queuing,” he said.

“There is ongoing engagement North and South on a political level between myself and Minister Swann, on an official level and probably most importantly on a clinical level.

“This Friday we have a north-south ministerial council in Armagh and Covid obviously will be front and centre, and as always if assistance would be of use in the North with regards to healthcare capacity Ireland will not be found wanting in any way.”

Ms Magowan explained that the situation in Northern hospitals is completely different to that of April and May and that she is very concerned of what is to come as restrictions ease over the Christmas period.

"(The situation is) completely different, in April and May we had an awful lot of capacity within the hospitals, we were able to manage the situation better at that time,” she said.

"Now, the hospitals are working beyond capacity- so we are working with very full hospitals with Covid and non-Covid pathways so it is much more complicated than it was in April.

“Plus, the numbers actually are much higher this surge than the last surge.

“I think we are all very very concerned about what is to come because we are working with such a low baseline at the moment.

“I think society needs to work with us and make sure they are practicing all the measures that are recommended so that we reduce risk reliance on hospital admissions and allow people who need to be in the hospital the ability to get in.”

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson David Cullinane said that “swift action” is urgently needed by Northern Ireland government to tackle the issue of rising case numbers in the north and the overcapacity of hospitals.

"We need to reflect on this situation and act very quickly,” he said. “We want swift and urgent action to take the pressure off acute hospitals, to bring case numbers down and for action to be taken as quickly as possible.”

Online Editors