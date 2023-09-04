‘If menopause was a male issue, the retirement age would have been set at 50 decades ago’ – CEO of menopause clinic

Ireland’s retirement age would have been “drastically reduced” were menopause endured by men, the CEO of a clinic devoted to helping menopausal and perimenopausal women, has said.

Ms Loretta Dignam said some women are battling “devastating symptoms” while trying to hold down a career, as one million women living in Ireland have had their lives “disrupted by menopause”.

Central Statistics Office data from last year’s Census reveals there are now 1,062,576 females in Ireland aged 45 and over– up 16pc from 912,141 recorded in Census 2016.

“If menopause was a male issue, the retirement age would have been set at 50 years of age decades ago,” Ms Dignam said.

She was speaking as she launched her clinic, Menopause Hub’s new Menopause in the Workplace survey.

Now in its third year, the survey is a record of how women in employment across the country cope with menopausal or perimenopausal symptoms.

Ms Dignam said that while recent Government initiatives to remove the stigma surrounding menopause – such as last year’s awareness campaign – were welcome, the CSO figures show much more needs to be done.

“In just six years, the number of women in the menopausal age bracket who are still in the workforce soared by almost 100,000,” Ms Dignam said.

“Some of these women are battling devastating symptoms while trying to hold down a career.”

The latest Census figures show the number of women in the menopausal age bracket of 45-64 in Ireland is now 651,845 – up from 571,411 – with 418,989 of these women still in employment, up from 331,291 in the previous census.

Last year, almost 40pc of the women who took part in the Menopause in the Workplace Survey said they had seriously considered quitting work due to the impact of symptoms.

An overwhelming majority of the 1,087 women (94pc) quizzed said more menopause awareness training for managers and HR bosses is required.

Almost 70pc believe there is a stigma associated with the issue in the workplace.

The survey also revealed that 84pc of women said that menopause was negatively affecting their performance and ability at work, while 81pc said they did not feel comfortable discussing the issue with line managers.

“The more data we can gather about the struggles women in their 40s, 50s and 60s face when it comes to holding down a job and career, the more chance we have of changing things for the better," said Ms Dignam.

For most women, menopause begins in their early 50s but symptoms of perimenopause can start as early as their late 30s and early 40s.

Distressing and long-lasting symptoms including anxiety and depression, hot flushes, brain fog, insomnia and migraines are sometimes experienced in the mid-40s, during the perimenopause stage.