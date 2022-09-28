‘If I increase prices to cover energy costs, I will simply lose customers’ – restaurant owner says Vat move disappointing

John Phillips and Karen Sharkey of the Red Store in Youghal, Co Cork, with staff members Clare Fitzgerald, Melissa O’Keefe, Claire Morgan, Eileen Born and Lindsey Parkes. Photo: Provision

A restaurant owner has said the Government's decision in Budget 2023 to end the special 9pc Vat rate from next February was "very disappointing."

However, Karen Sharkey said firm Government measures to recognise and ease the severe challenges facing business owners over soaring electricity and fuel prices were "very welcome, badly needed and a step in the right direction."

Karen operates the popular Red Store bar and bistro in Youghal, Co Cork - and warned that Budget 2023 will determine the fate of many Irish businesses struggling with surging costs.

Read More

"I'd have to sit down and work out precisely what it means for us before I could give a definite verdict on the budget," she said.

"But the headline issues that I noted for us was the decision to increase the Vat rate from next February and the package of measures to deal with energy and fuel costs facing business owners."

"The Vat increase is disappointing. There is no doubt about that. It would have helped pubs, restaurants and hotels a lot in 2023. But I know the Government said the 9pc Vat rate was a special measure to assist with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."

She acknowledged there were clear signals from the Government that the special lowered rate would not be retained.

"The hospitality industry had campaigned hard for it to be extended beyond February so it is disappointing that the Government plans to increase the rate from the end of February,” she said.

"A lowered Vat rate was very important for us in helping to bring customers back and offering the best value we possibly could to tourists and day-trippers.

"Given the price pressure in Ireland because of inflation I think offering value-for-money to customers is going to be very important in the future weeks and months."

From February, the Vat rate for Irish tourism and hospitality operators will revert back to 13.5pc – the concern being that it could then contribute further to surging consumer costs.

But Karen said she welcomed the Government recognition of the pressure exerted on Irish hospitality businesses by inflation and fuel costs.

She said the package of measures proposed by the Government was "very badly needed."

"To be honest, I am quite excited to see the importance of the issue recognised so clearly in the budget."

However, Karen said the jury is out on just how much the package of measures will aid businesses facing crippling fuel and electricity costs over the winter.

"Energy prices have everyone in Irish business worried," she said.

"I am coming off a contract with my electricity supplier at the end of September and the lowest quote that they are offering me is a 65pc increase.

"That level of cost increase is very worrying. I can't increase my prices and that is a huge increase in cost overheads to try to deal with.

"If I try to increase prices to factor in that level of energy price hikes, I will simply end up losing customers."

She warned that no business, anywhere in the world, can sustain energy price hikes of 50pc to 100pc and possibly even more.