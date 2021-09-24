| 14.4°C Dublin

‘If I get sick, there’s no day off to get better, I just have to get on with it,’ says carer mum

Joan Daly, husband Aaron and their children Sophia (15), Suin (8) and Oran (10) Expand

Joan Daly, husband Aaron and their children Sophia (15), Suin (8) and Oran (10)

Catherine Fegan

Carer Joan Daly’s job doesn’t allow her sick leave.

Whether she can barely lift her head due to the flu or is the latest to catch the stomach bug going around, she has to drag herself out of bed and get on with it.

“It’s all on me,” she told the Irish Independent.

