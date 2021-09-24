‘If I get sick, there’s no day off to get better, I just have to get on with it,’ says carer mum

Carer Joan Daly’s job doesn’t allow her sick leave.

Whether she can barely lift her head due to the flu or is the latest to catch the stomach bug going around, she has to drag herself out of bed and get on with it.

“It’s all on me,” she told the Irish Independent.

“My job is 24 hours, seven days a week, and if I ever get sick there is no day off to get better. I just have to get up and get on with it.

“That’s a real worry of mine. I often think what if I get ill, what if I get cancer or am hospitalised, who is going to step in?”

As a full-time carer to her 15-year-old daughter Sophia, Ms Daly is part of the “forgotten frontline” of carers who also have to put their own needs before the person they are looking after, with little or no support along the way.

Sophia, who turns 16 in a few weeks, has cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis – limited joint movement – and scoliosis.

Ms Daly said: “I worry about the future a lot. I’m 45. Sophia is almost 16. In another 10 years I’ll be 55 and she will be 26. What level of care will I still be able to give to her at that age?

“Sophia needs help with every single aspect of her life: eating, drinking, sitting up and everything in between.

“She is non-verbal, although she does use eye communication. She has a lot of involuntary movement and she uses that to communicate as well.

“She is incredibly strong and it usually takes at least two adults to move her. When I am on my own I have to do that myself and it requires a lot of physical strength.”

Ms Daly and her husband Aaron live in Dublin with Sophia, Oran (10) and Suin (8).

On a typical day, Sophia is awake by 6am at the latest when Ms Daly’s carer duties kick in.

“The day starts with getting her hoisted up out of bed,” she said.

“She’s fully incontinent so she has to be changed. Then we have to administer her medicine before feeding her breakfast.

“My other two children are at the stage where they get their own cereal, so they sort themselves. They had no other choice but to become somewhat independent because I’m looking after Sophia.

“After feeding Sophia and getting her drinks, it’s back into the room for teeth brushing, face washing and getting her uniform on.

“Then I get her bits ready for school. That includes her meds, her computer and all of that. The school bus comes at 8.30am and she’s home at about 3pm when it starts again.”

Ms Daly, who gave up her job as a beautician to care for Sophia, said the support she currently gets – two hours a day, Monday to Friday – was too little.

“It works out at 15 hours a week because a second carer domes in for the second hour,” she said.

“The first carer will come at 4pm and stay until 6pm and the second one comes at 5pm. Between the hours of 5pm and 6pm I have two carers there to help with Sophia’s care. They are gone at 6pm and we are back on, with the two other kids to tend to, until bedtime.”

Family Carers Ireland, the national charity supporting more than 500,000 family carers, yesterday made its pre-budget submission to the Government, calling for more support for carers like Ms Daly.

“I really feel like my contribution to society is not seen or appreciated,” she said.

“You don’t want a pat on the back. You don’t feel like doing it all but you have to and just get on with it.

“We are constantly fighting for better supports for Sophia – everything is a battle with access to services depending on where you live.

“I constantly worry about our finances and the future – will I be entitled to a contributory pension when I reach 66 or will all my years of care be ignored?

“I firmly believe that Carers Allowance should be based on needs rather than means.”