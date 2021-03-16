| 9.3°C Dublin

‘If I could stay in that job for the rest of my life, I would do it in a heartbeat’

Aoife McDonnell at Mellett's Emporium in Swinford, Co Mayo, before lockdown meant she had to quit. Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A young bartender who made the tough decision to quit the hospitality sector said it broke her heart.

Aoife McDonnell (24) worked at Mellett’s Emporium in Swinford, Co Mayo, and left her job of two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

“If I could stay in Mellett’s for the rest of my life I would do it in a heartbeat but I just couldn’t cope with the uncertainty and couldn’t do it financially any more,” she said.

