‘If I could stay in that job for the rest of my life, I would do it in a heartbeat’

A young bartender who made the tough decision to quit the hospitality sector said it broke her heart.

Aoife McDonnell (24) worked at Mellett’s Emporium in Swinford, Co Mayo, and left her job of two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

“If I could stay in Mellett’s for the rest of my life I would do it in a heartbeat – but I just couldn’t cope with the uncertainty and couldn’t do it financially any more,” she said.

She only intended staying for a few months when she first started, but she instantly fell in love with the people and the place.

Last May she graduated from NUI Galway with a degree in childcare and had taken a year out to save for a masters degree.

Unfortunately that has now been put on a hold after a year of living week-to-week on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

“I don’t have kids and I’m struggling, so I can only imagine what parents who have lost their jobs are going through. It’s so tough seeing Marie [Mellett] having to sit there looking at stock going out of date and to see someone you love and care about having to deal with their business struggling.

“I wish I didn’t have to get another job, I didn’t want to get another job but I was left with no choice financially and mentally. If it was down to loyalty I’d still be there.”

Breaking the news to owner Marie Mellett, who she said is more like a friend than a boss, was one of the toughest things she’d ever done. “She has staff members who have been there for 35 years so that shows what kind of a place it is to work,” Aoife said. “I hope to return one day.”

Talented employees leaving the hospitality sector is a trend being seen right across the board.

Noel Anderson, new chairman of the Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) and owner of Lemon & Duke bar in Dublin city centre, revealed he lost one head chef who took up a carpentry apprenticeship.

Supermac’s owner Pat McDonagh, who runs the Só Hotel Group, was last week carrying out interviews with 10pc of management leaving their hotel jobs.

Meanwhile, a recent survey of 1,029 staff working in pubs, nightclubs and hotels across the country showed 76pc have considered leaving the industry.