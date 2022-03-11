‘I’d walk one thousand miles to be here to see this day,’ says survivor of institutional abuse after Stormont apology

Margaret McGuckin (centre) and other members of the SAVIA lobby group during a press briefing in the Great Hall at Stormont following the delivery of the long-awaited public apology to the victims of historical institutional abuse. Picture: PA

One of the survivors of a church-run institution in Northern Ireland said the apology which was issued by the North’s ministers today has given him “closure”.

Patrick O’Rourke (78) was five years old when he and his four siblings were taken from their family home in Killybegs, Co Donegal, split up and placed in different facilities.

Mr O’Rourke was taken to the Termonbacca boys’ home in Derry, and he stayed there until he was 16 years.

The institution was run by the Sisters of Nazareth religious organisation and Mr O’Rourke and others suffered physical, sexual and emotional abuse during their time there.

He told Independent.ie that he “shed a little tear” at today’s event for his family members who did not live long enough to see the apology.

“Four of my family have passed on, they’ll never get justice. They’ll find peace in another world and I’m a little bit emotional today,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke describes himself as a “very positive” person and after leaving the home he joined the Irish Defence Forces, where he received military honours, and he bussed people out of Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

“I’m not angry or bitter. I’m one of these people, no matter what you do on me I’ll forgive. We did suffer a lot you know. I’m suffering at this moment in time, but I’m trying to put it behind me,” he said.

“You know the old adage, ‘However long the day, at last the evening comes’. Well, that evening has come now, so it has.”

Mr O’Rourke said politicians from across the Stormont Assembly have worked towards today’s apology and while some survivors felt former Stormont ministers should have also apologised, he is “happy they all got together”.

Mr O’Rourke and his late brother Joseph gave evidence about the abuse they suffered to the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) in Banbridge, Co Down, eight years ago.

He told the inquiry that he served mass in the nearby girls’ home where his three sisters we kept and he “never knew they were there”.

“That day when I got back from Banbridge, it was like somebody hitting me with a sledgehammer. I nearly broke down for the first time in my life. Giving the evidence was very hard,” he said.

“I didn’t blame all the nuns for what happened. There were some good nuns, and I did say that.”

On Friday, Mr O’Rourke and the other survivors watched on in the Assembly chamber as a minute's silence was held, before five ministers, representing each of the main Stormont parties, offered their apology on behalf of the Government.

The public apology was recommended in the final report of the HIAI, which was published more than five years ago.

Apologies are also being delivered by representatives from six institutions that ran facilities where abuse took place, religious orders De La Salle, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis and the Good Shepherd Sisters, as well as Barnardo's and the Irish Church Missions.

Archbishop Eamon Martin has also reiterated the Irish Church’s apology to the survivors of historical abuse.

“On behalf of the Catholic Church in Ireland, I repeat today my unreserved apology to all those who suffered from their horrific experience in Church-run institutions, and to their loved ones,” he said.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions for them. Their reactions to today’s apologies must be heard and respected. Words are not enough and will never undo the harm that has been caused.”

Following the event at Stormont, Mr O’Rourke said he left before the photocall and instead walked “the long walk by Edward Carson’s statute in the rain” before hopping on a bus to Belfast city centre.

He plans to return to his home in Rush, North County Dublin, over the weekend, where he will take a swim at nearby Rush beach which he does every day.

Mr O’Rourke said “you have to move on” and he is grateful that he was able stand in Stormont today on behalf of his deceased relatives.

“No matter how bad you are, there’s always people who are worse off. I’ve very grateful for a lot of things. I’ve a long enough life given my background. A lot of survivors didn’t live that long. A lot of the victims died waiting for justice,” he said.

“We’re not history, you know, but I’m glad to see this day. I’m thinking of my family, and I had to be here for them. I’d walk one thousand miles to be here to see this day.”