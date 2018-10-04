'I'd no idea I was pregnant,' says teen who gave birth on kitchen floor

A teenage mother has revealed she was completely unaware she was pregnant until she gave birth in her kitchen to her tiny one-pound (0.5kg) daughter.

A teenage mother has revealed she was completely unaware she was pregnant until she gave birth in her kitchen to her tiny one-pound (0.5kg) daughter.

Milaois Murphy (18) has told how her mother Victoria was convinced she had appendicitis until her waters broke at her Dublin home in the middle of the night in May. While an ambulance was en route to bring her to hospital with stomach pains, her tiny baby arrived at just 26 weeks. Milaois, who now has five-month-old Harper at home, said her mother's actions in resuscitating her baby were heroic.

In RTÉ's heart-warming new series 'The Rotunda', she says: "She was born on the kitchen floor. When she came out she let out a little cry and then she stopped breathing, so my Ma had to resuscitate her.

"The baby was only the same size as her hand. She was just a pound."

She told how in the months before the dramatic birth, she had some back pain but was completely unaware she was pregnant.

"I thought I was getting a bit chubby. The baby could have been kicking but I didn't know because I never had a baby."

Episode four of 'The Rotunda' will be shown on RTÉ2 tonight at 9.30pm.

Irish Independent