‘I’d no desire for fame’ – Sinéad O’Connor in her own words

​

Sinéad O’Connor’s biggest hit came when she covered Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990. She recorded the song without having met him.

On being threatened by Prince

“He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews,” she said.

“When I told him to go f**k himself, he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape.

“It was a very frightening experience. He summoned me to his house one night and I foolishly went alone. He was uncomfortable with the fact I wasn’t a protégé of his and that I’d just recorded the song.

“He ordered that I don’t swear in my interviews. I told him where he could go and he went for me. He went upstairs and got a pillow and he had something hard in the pillow. I ran out of his house, hiding behind a tree.”

On her mother

The Glenageary native spoke openly of the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, Marie, who died in a car accident when the singer was 18.

In O’Connor’s memoir Rememberings, published in 2021, she recounted harrowing details of abuse she experienced as a child, describing her mother as “evil”.

“She had a thing about wanting me to be a boy. She didn’t want girls,” O’Connor recalled of attempts by her mother to damage her reproductive organs.

She also described being locked out of the house by her mother and being forced to sleep in the garden.

“I knelt on the ground in front of the gable wall and wailed up to the landing window to get her to let us into the house when it got dark. That is when I officially lost my mind and became afraid of the size of the sky. That’s why I’m agoraphobic. I find it difficult being outside. I don’t mind when it turns into black night, but once the hours of dusk come, I get very anxious.”

Sinead O'Connor in profile

On the Pope photo stunt

Perhaps the most memorable moment of O’Connor’s career came during her October 3, 1992 performance on US late-night show Saturday Night Live.

Following an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s War, referring to child abuse instead of racism, she tore a picture of Pope John Paul II into pieces.

A decade later in 2002, she was asked in an interview with US website Salon if she would change anything about her SNL appearance. Her answer was: “Hell no!” She wrote of the incident in Rememberings: “Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”

Reflecting on the backlash to the incident in the 2022 documentary about her life, Nothing Compares, she said: “I wasn’t thinking to myself ‘I must be strong’. I didn’t know I was strong. An artist’s job is sometimes to create the difficult conversations that need to be had. That’s what art is for.

“They all thought I should be made a mockery of for throwing my career down the drain. I didn’t say I wanted to be a pop star. It didn’t suit me to be a pop star. So I didn’t throw away any career that I wanted. It didn’t change my attitude.”

On mental health struggles

O’Connor never shied away from speaking about her struggles with mental health. She spoke candidly about her mental health taking a particularly negative turn after she had an emergency hysterectomy in 2015.

“When I had the surgery, I was terribly triggered,” she said. Following the surgery, she began posting apparent cries for help on social media.

Speaking to People magazine in 2021, she said: “I was mental. But I don’t regret those ‘embarrassing’ videos. I’m quite proud, in a weird way, that I was that open. The nature of a singer is to be emotionally honest. I’ve always been pretty open. And I have no regrets.”

On the death of her son

The last year of O’Connor’s life was marked by the death of her son Shane aged just 17.

Paying tribute to Shane following his funeral in January 2022, she said: “We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it.

“I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him in case there’s none in heaven. He’ll have loved that too.”

In one of her final posts on social media, she said Shane “was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves.

“He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.”

Compiled by Darragh Nolan