‘I’d love to be a piece of living art’: Designer finds style inspiration with humble household objects

She has yet to encounter someone buying the exact item she is mimicking

Initially her daughter took her photos but she has now set up a makeshift studio

The former vintage clothing store owner has a large collection of clothing to choose from

The mother-of-five only uses clothes and accessories she already has in her collection

Mother-of-five Taryn de Vere says she is “having a blast” with her month-long quirky challenge dressing up as household objects.

The challenge has put the Donegal woman under the world’s media spotlight for her unique way of banishing the January blues.

The former PR woman turned jewelry designer who moved to Ramelton from her native Sydney 17 years ago, has featured on major radio and television stations from around the world this week.

It’s all thanks to her daily posts on Instagram featuring her dressed in a new outfit resembling everyday objects found in her home every day this month.

She came up with the idea on New Year’s Eve when the daily new cases of Covid-19 were hitting record numbers and she resigned herself to spending most of January in self-imposed lockdown.

"It came from all the sad news around,” she told the Irish Independent. “I thought I shouldn’t leave my house. I’m going to be stuck in the house so why not be inspired by the things in my house?”

She had no idea what form that inspiration would take until “my eye alit on a bottle of sink unblocker” and she came up with the novel idea of dressing up to mimic the same colours and design lines used to brand household goods.

She rummaged through the extensive collection of vintage clothes that she amassed since she was a child – including four boxes of her favourite vintage pieces shipped over from Australia – and found the right colour combination to mimic a bottle of Easy Sink and Pipe unblocker and the concept was born.

"I just needed a break so I thought I’ll spend a month being creative. Never in a million years would I have thought I would have a career dressing up as objects,” she said.

Many of her 10,000 new followers on Instragram say the first thing they do each morning is log on to see the latest get-up she is wearing that day.

And with fun-loving poses that were honed from her teenage modelling days, she is delighted when someone tells her that her creations have brought them joy during the dark January days.

"I didn’t set out to give a lift to the nation but it’s lovely,” she said of the overwhelming response she has received. "I’m trying to inject a sense of fun and I think I’m succeeding.”

But she has strict self-imposed rules: the objects must be everyday items lying around the house and the clothes and accessories are items she already has.

As a former vintage clothing store owner and regular shopper at local charity shops – including her favourite charity shops in Derry and Belfast – her house is overflowing with clothes, bags and other accessories in the walk-in wardrobe in her bedroom as well as two wardrobes and dressers in her childrens’ bedrooms.

She has no idea how many outfits she has but at least they are colour-coded.

She has spent every day this month photographing objects in her house – like a tin of Batchelor’s beans or a bag of Randoms sweets – and then scouring through her collection to see what pieces will fit the bill.

"I go to that colour but I have to be very inventive,” she said.

The ‘styling’ only takes about 15 minutes. But she plans each day a day in advance. As we speak, she is dressed in a hot pink coat and blouse over a cream-coloured furry skirt and orange and green shoes in homage to a bag of Tesco’s Kerr’s Pink Irish potatoes.

Initially she had her 11-year-old daughter take the photographs. But since her campaign has gone viral, she set up a makeshift photo studio in her dining room.

Her favourite outfit so far is her whimsical take on a tin of Bisto gravy granules which she loves for its retro red, white and blue vibe.

And while the locals in her village are used to her “eccentric” dress sense, they are now starting to ask her what she is ‘going as’ today.

However, she has yet to encounter someone buying the very object she is mimicking.

But the party has just begun and she is now setting her sights on using images of objects found in other people's homes for the month of February.

Beyond that, who knows?

"I’d love to do a residency in an art gallery and walk around and be a piece of living art,” she said.

"I’m also thinking of dressing as a different book covers.”