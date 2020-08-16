'I'd have given up on my own,' admits teen saved from Galway sea ordeal

Miracle teenager Ellen Glynn, who with her cousin was rescued after 15 hours at sea, said she doesn't think she would have survived on her own.

Ellen (17) and Sara Feeney (23), from Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra, Galway city, were found clinging to a buoy 4km south of Inis Oírr - 27km from where they set off paddleboarding on Furbo Beach last Wednesday evening.

Throughout their 15-hour ordeal, the girls survived wild seas, freezing cold, thunder, lightning and torrential rain - much of it in the pitch-black darkness of Galway Bay.

Then shortly after noon on Thursday, as all hopes were fading, the cousins were plucked from the sea by heroic Galway fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan.

Mr Oliver used his master knowledge of the sea, currents and the prevailing winds to correctly pinpoint the pair's trajectory.

The distance travelled by the cousins across Galway Bay, outwards towards the Atlantic, was further than anyone apart from Mr Oliver had estimated.

Reflecting on their ordeal, Ms Glynn said she didn't think she would have survived on her own, without the support of her cousin and close friend Sara.

"We were out on the water; we were both completely fine. I panicked initially but then we both decided we were going to be OK," she said.

"Considering it was so many hours, it did actually go really fast. Maybe Sara was putting on a mask for me? I think we stayed strong for each other, though," she added.

"I think if it was one of us on our own, it would have been a completely, completely different story.

"I honestly would probably have given up," Ms Glynn said. "Like, if you had to do 15 hours on your own in the middle of the ocean... I just don't know."

During the search on Wednesday night, she said, the Coast Guard rescue helicopter and two boats narrowly missed finding them. Neither the vessels nor the helicopter could see them in the water or hear their screams.

"There was a helicopter and two boats looking for us and we could see them, and we were screaming but they just missed us. But we figured in the morning they would find us."

After an initial high, Ms Glynn admitted that as the adrenaline has worn off, she has marvelled at how she coped during their ordeal and immediately following their rescue.

"When I got back, the whole thing was almost glorified in my mind

"We had seen shooting stars and dolphins and that iridescent plankton.

"I was saying stuff like, 'Oh, we got to see all these nice things and the dolphins were jumping around.'

"Like we nearly froze to death and we were stranded at sea, but it didn't really hit me at first.

"Thinking back, I don't know how I was like that. Maybe it was shock. I suppose it was better than being scared."

Sunday Independent