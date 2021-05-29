Sinéad O’Connor said she would go to the Eurovision for Ireland if she was given “a good song”.

As the competition aired last week, the Irish singer tweeted wondering why she was never sent to take stage for the country.

"Always wondered why they've never sent me to sing the Eurovision song for Ireland,” she said.

"Why send a child to do a man's job, like? I'd have blown them all off the stage.”

However, speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 today, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer said this didn’t necessarily mean she would go, she just wondered why she’s never been asked.

"What I said was I wondered why they never had, then, of course, all the newspapers misinterpreted that and said ‘Sinead wants to do the Eurovision’,” the musician said.

"But, that’s not what I actually said I said that I don’t know why they never did send me.”

When asked if she would go, Ms O’Connor said: “It would depend on the song, I’d go anywhere to sing a good song, I’m a whore for a good song.

"Either I would [write it] or somebody else would, I wouldn’t mind whether I wrote it or didn’t but I’d go anywhere for a good song.”

The musician will be publishing her long-awaited memoir Rememberings on June 1.

She dedicated the book to “the staff and patients at St Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin”, a place which has been her second home for much of the past six years.

The singer said writing the book brought up a lot of past trauma, but ultimately it has helped her deal with the pain.

She said she spent one weekend “howling” from reliving past experiences.

"For years therapists said you’re not expressing any emotions, you’ve disassociated yourself so [the book] completely dug up all the sleeping dogs,” she said.

“It was a blessing in disguise but it was painful. You can’t howl at the time because you’re too busy surviving.”

When asked if she has any support, Ms O’Connor said: “I have the support from St Pats, they have something called the home care package so you can almost permanently be a patient if you want.

"Six years on and off I’ve spent more time there than out of there.”

The musician said there’s a lot of stigma surrounding people with mental illness due to a lack of education, and that she met many “beautiful” people while in St Patrick's services.

