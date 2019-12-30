'I'd be horrified if Seán Quinn was involved in Lunney abduction,' says friend Fr D'Arcy

The priest, who is a close friend of Mr Quinn and also sits on boards of community organisations with Mr Lunney, said that the abduction in September of this year was a "terrible, terrible thing to happen".

"Seán Quinn says it wasn't him - I would be horrified if it was - absolutely horrified if it was," Fr D'Arcy told the Irish Independent. "He and his family have quite plainly said that it wasn't. This has been running for quite some time and there is a criminal investigation now - and I think the less that amateurs like myself say about it the better. All I do is I try when I am asked, to pour oil on troubled waters when I can."

Fr D'Arcy was one of a number of well-known personalities who took to the streets of Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, in July 2014 in solidarity with the embattled Quinn family where he called for regulators, auditors and banks to be hauled before the courts. The five adult Quinn children earlier this year settled their case with the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) after they consented to having judgments totalling €440m entered against them.

Fr D'Arcy said that the situation involving Quinn Industrial Holdings is "very difficult" and he has huge sympathy for Mr Lunney. Four men have been charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

"I am on several boards with Kevin Lunney - the Fermanagh Trust, I am still on that with Kevin Lunney," he added. "I know Kevin very well and he is a very good fellow and what happened to him was just incredibly awful - terrible, terrible thing to happen."

Asked if the Church has a role as a mediator, Fr D'Arcy said: "I did try to do that at the beginning, but it is too big. One of the difficulties in any dispute in Ireland is 'whataboutery'. You say something and I say, 'but what about' and somebody else says 'what about...'

"But everybody was on the same side in condemning what happened to Kevin Lunney. I did not meet anybody who did not condemn that, and I think that is a line in the sand that we can work on from there - criminal activity which destroys human beings and an area cannot be condoned in any way or for any reason."

He stressed that jobs in the area must not be lost.

In a homily last September, local priest Fr Oliver O'Reilly strongly condemned the vicious attack. He told parishioners in Ballyconnell and Kildallan, Co Cavan, that a "long reign of terror" in the area threatened the lives and livelihoods of everybody living in the area.

The priest also called out the "Mafia-style group with its own godfather" who he believed was responsible for the attack.

His comments resulted in Mr Quinn penning a letter of complaint to the Vatican. He claimed he has been "falsely accused of complicity in the attack from the altar, by my own local priest". As a result, he said, he, his wife and family are victims of a "campaign of public vilification in our own locality on entirely false allegations".

Acknowledging that Fr O'Reilly's intervention was supported by the Association of Catholic Priests, Fr D'Arcy added: "But he also pointed very directly at one person, which I am not sure that he meant to do. I think the effect was greater than he meant. We must be careful not to do something unjust while defending justice."

Fr D'Arcy is this month celebrating the Golden Jubilee of his ordination on December 20, 1969, and the 74-year-old also said he would have been a far better priest had he been able to marry. He said "compulsory celibacy is damaging" and he fears he spent too much energy over his 50 years being a good celibate rather than a good priest.

"The bottom line is to try to be a good priest and whether that is as a celibate or in a married union - a good priest is the most important thing, not whether you are celibate or not," he said.

However, the popular cleric also revealed that "to the best of my knowledge I didn't cause anybody to sin against chastity and I myself hopefully did not either".

Marriage, he said, is not mainly about sex but "companionship, maturity and another voice in your life; it is about thinking of others and having something else at the centre of your life rather than being a bachelor rattling around in a house somewhere on his own. I don't think that can ever be healthy," he added.

Describing the Church's theology of sexuality as "well past its sell-by date", he said he based his views on compulsory celibacy on the experiences of his many friends who are ex-priests.

"I saw how hard life was for them before they left the priesthood and I've seen what fantastic people they are now, both spiritually and socially and within their families, and I just ask why did we lose those gifts over celibacy," he said.

Fr D'Arcy, who was awarded an OBE earlier this year and also published new memoirs titled 'It Has to be Said', was censured by the Vatican in 2011 for his frank criticisms of the Church.

He believes it is time for the Church to invite back those priests who left to marry but he also suspects the Church needs to be even more radical if it is to tackle the "evils of clericalism".

"I think we are going to have to question that whole view of a Church built on clericalism, conflating the ideas of ministerial service of priesthood with celibacy or formal or hierarchical priesthood. It is not working for us and it is not working in other churches."

