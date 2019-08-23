'I'd be amazed if it wasn't a local' - lucky Wicklow store who sold winning €11m Lotto jackpot ticket revealed

The National Lottery have revealed the shop where one lucky punter purchased the winning €11m Lotto jackpot ticket in Co Wicklow.

Spar Service Station in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow sold the winning ticket to a fortunate customer who they still have yet to hear from.

Manager Ken O'Connor told Independent.ie: "It could be anybody. But if it was sold in the morning, it's most likely to be one of our local workers, we have a lot of workers from the area in here in the morning.

"And if it's in the afternoon it's going to be a local - I'd be amazed if it wasn't a local.

"We do get some tourists, but 90pc of our business is local, so we're hoping. Fingers crossed it's one of our local Enniskerry customers.

"It's fantastic, they're going to start cracking open the champagne soon so listen there's a great buzz."

The delighted shop owner continued;

"We heard the news yesterday that the winning ticket was sold in Wicklow but we had no idea it was us until last night, it’s just fantastic.

"The shop is absolutely buzzing this morning and I am just thrilled for our customers and of course our staff. Just last year, we sold another winning Lotto ticket worth €5.7 million at another one of our stores in Rathfarnham in Dublin so we’re definitely a lucky retailer for our customers. Whoever the winner is, we wish them every bit of luck enjoying this life-changing win," he added.

A National Lottery spokesperson also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the lucky winner(s) of the €11.2 million prize.

They said, "The National Lottery are still waiting to hear from the lucky ticketholder of this truly incredible prize.

"It is possible that the winner is still unaware that they may be in possession of the winning ticket so we are encouraging anybody who has a ticket, to check it carefully and to contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number 12.

The life-changing sum is the biggest National Lottery jackpot in two years, and marks the 15th highest single Lotto jackpot ever in Ireland.

The bumper payout soared after the pot rolled over since Wednesday, June 12, increasing the full jackpot to €11,225,280.

There was also one winner of the Match 5 + bonus that will pocket €134,412.

A further 12 Match 5 winners will each take home €2,982.

The last Lotto jackpot was won by a Galway man, who claimed more than €4m on June 8.

The highest Lotto Jackpot ever in the history of the National Lottery was €18.9 million in Hegarty’s, Staplestown, Co. Carlow, in June 2008.

