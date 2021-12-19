ICU beds almost full as fears rise over Omicron

Intensive care units in Northern Ireland’s hospitals are already close to capacity, as preparations continue for a wave of the Omicron variant of the Covid virus.

As of yesterday, only five of the 97 intensive care beds in the North’s eight acute hospitals were available. Thirty four of the patients being treated in intensive care have Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned ministerial colleagues in recent days that the Covid picture will "likely change rapidly” as Omicron case numbers increase, with a “doubling time of a little over two days". This, Mr Swann predicts, will see Omicron becoming the dominant strain of the virus around the final week of December — potentially with “very large numbers of cases”.

The chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, has urged people to “batten down the hatches” in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

“We expect peak Omicron around the third week of January or the end of January. At the start of February we expect to see peak hospitalisation. Even if one per cent of patients become ill with Omicron, we are concerned that hospital services will be overwhelmed,” said Dr Black.

The Department of Health yesterday said a further five people had died from a Covid-related illness and 2,075 new positive cases have been reported.

As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed over the previous seven days was 12,768.

Mass vaccination centres have reopened across Northern Ireland to enable as many people as possible to get their jabs in a bid to lessen the impact of the latest Covid wave.

The hospitality and retail sectors have been hit hard in recent days, usually their busiest time of the year, as many people cut down on their contacts due to the warning about the Omicron variant.

However, the latest paper prepared for the Northern Ireland Executive warns that tighter restrictions may be needed after Christmas.

“It is likely that a peak in case numbers will occur in the middle third of January, with hospital admissions and occupancy peaking in late January/early February,” the paper states.

“The extent of the hospital peak will depend on the severity of Omicron illness — but without further measures, it is likely to exceed numbers observed earlier in the epidemic, potentially by several fold.

“Further data on illness severity will emerge from experience in England and Scotland in the next one to two weeks, and will allow Northern Ireland estimates to be refined.

“However, if Omicron is associated with disease severity close to that of the Delta variant, significant intervention would be required immediately after Christmas at the latest, to have a reasonable chance of keeping hospital in-patient numbers at less than 1,000.”

Dr Black said the BMA believes the current restrictions are not strong enough.

“We have a virus that is producing 70 times more virus particles than Delta. It is very infectious. Omicron is going to hit us very quick and very big in a narrow space of time.

“The restrictions are not extensive enough. We believe we should not be socialising at all, it would be unwise to mix with others unnecessarily. You should only mix with people where it is completely necessary — work and family.

“Any contacts outside that would be unnecessarily risky. There will be further restrictions and we have got to batten down the hatches.”

Dr Black said health staff and facilities were again struggling to cope with their increasing workload.

“We are worn out and barely holding on,” he said.

In response to the emergence of the new Covid variant, all close contacts of confirmed Covid cases are now being asked to self-isolate and get a PCR test, even if they are fully vaccinated.

From next week, the booster programme will be open to 18- to 29-year-olds who received their second dose at least three months previously.

More than 100,000 booster jabs were administered in Northern Ireland last week.

As businesses continue to deal with the fallout from the latest Covid surge, a renewed appeal has been made for additional financial support for those affected.

Traditionally, the weekend before Christmas would have been the busiest time of the year for pubs and restaurants.

However, some hospitality businesses have decided themselves to close because of the falling customer levels.

Paul Clancy, chief executive of the chamber of commerce in Derry, said the “heightened concerns” and “mixed messages” around the Omicron variant were “actively harming businesses”.

“While we are conscious of the need to do everything in our power to quash the expected Omicron spike of infections, this cannot and must not come at the detriment to our already-suffering hospitality and retail businesses.

“Our shops, pubs, restaurants, and hotels cannot be allowed to become the scapegoat. Now is the time for significant and substantial financial support for our businesses.”

In the Republic, an 8pm curfew for hospitality businesses will come into force tomorrow as part of new restrictions.

Speaking yesterday, the Republic’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan called on the public to help “flatten the curve”.

“Recent international experience and the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant here means we can expect to see a large number of cases.... By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks to come.”