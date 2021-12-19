| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

ICU beds almost full as fears rise over Omicron

Health staff “barely holding on”

Rodney Edwards and Ciaran O'Neill

Intensive care units in Northern Ireland’s hospitals are already close to capacity, as preparations continue for a wave of the Omicron variant of the Covid virus.

As of yesterday, only five of the 97 intensive care beds in the North’s eight acute hospitals were available. Thirty four of the patients being treated in intensive care have Covid-19.

Most Watched

Privacy