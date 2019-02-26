Icelander lost €4,000 at poker before going missing

The Icelandic man who vanished after leaving a Dublin hotel more than two weeks ago had lost €4,000 in a poker game the night before.

The Icelandic man who vanished after leaving a Dublin hotel more than two weeks ago had lost €4,000 in a poker game the night before.

Concern is growing for the safety of Jon Jonsson (41) and there has been no trace of him, despite his family coming here at the weekend to help more than 50 volunteers search for him. Mr Jonsson arrived in the capital on Friday, February 8, and checked into the Bonnington Hotel, in Whitehall, on his own. His fiancée had a passport issue and could not travel until Saturday.

The couple booked a 10-day stay in Dublin to include a three-day poker tournament, but it is believed Mr Jonsson joined a poker game on the Friday night at the hotel and lost a four-figure sum, understood to be about €4,000.

His fiancée then arrived on Saturday morning and woke him at the hotel. They had a conversation but Mr Jonsson left without his passport, wallet or phone and didn't tell his fiancée where he was going.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí.

Irish Independent